Serves 10 as an hors d’oeuvre
SAUCE:
1-1/2 cups fresh peaches, peeled and sliced
1/2 cup coconut milk
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon soy sauce
Blend or immersion blend together. Adjust seasoning to taste.
PORK
1/4 cup Busha Browne’s jerk sauce
1/4 cup tamari sauce
12 ounces of pork, cut in 1/2-inch cubes
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 large onion, cut in 1/2-inch pieces
1 green pepper, cut in 1/2-inch pieces
A package of six-inch bamboo skewers (that have been soaked in water overnight)
DAY BEFORE: Mix jerk sauce and tamari. Marinate pork in jerk mixture in refrigerator overnight. Soak bamboo skewers in water and leave on counter overnight.
Next day: Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until quite hot. Add onion and pepper and cook stirring often until blistered and slightly limp. Cool.
Thread pork on skewers with a piece or two of onion and pepper.
Grill over hot coals or on the stove top using a grill pan. To keep the skewers from burning away, wrap foil around the protruding parts of skewers, with several skewers wrapped together.