Serves 10 as an hors d’oeuvre

SAUCE:

1-1/2 cups fresh peaches, peeled and sliced

1/2 cup coconut milk

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon soy sauce

Blend or immersion blend together. Adjust seasoning to taste.

PORK

1/4 cup Busha Browne’s jerk sauce

1/4 cup tamari sauce

12 ounces of pork, cut in 1/2-inch cubes

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 large onion, cut in 1/2-inch pieces

1 green pepper, cut in 1/2-inch pieces

A package of six-inch bamboo skewers (that have been soaked in water overnight)

DAY BEFORE: Mix jerk sauce and tamari. Marinate pork in jerk mixture in refrigerator overnight. Soak bamboo skewers in water and leave on counter overnight.

Next day: Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until quite hot. Add onion and pepper and cook stirring often until blistered and slightly limp. Cool.

Thread pork on skewers with a piece or two of onion and pepper.

Grill over hot coals or on the stove top using a grill pan. To keep the skewers from burning away, wrap foil around the protruding parts of skewers, with several skewers wrapped together.

