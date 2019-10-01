Yields: 1 cup (enough for one 4-pound bone-in chicken, cut up)
This marinade is so popular! It requires several Indian spices, but once you add them to your pantry, you’ll find delicious ways to use them in other recipes.
¼ cup yogurt
3 tablespoons lemon juice
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon minced ginger
1 tablespoon Garam masala
1 tablespoon dry fenugreek leaves, optional
1 tablespoon paprika
2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon roasted ground cumin
¼ teaspoon cayenne powder
½ cup minced cilantro
1 lemon, cut in wedges
One 4-pound bone-in chicken, cut into pieces
LOCAL INGREDIENTS: yogurt, garlic, ginger, cilantro, chicken
Combine all ingredients except cilantro and lemon wedges and chicken. In refrigerator, marinate chicken for 12 hours, turning once or twice.
Remove from marinade and grill over hot coals until cooked through. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve with lemon wedges.