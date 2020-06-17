HOISIN SAUCE A LA SUSANNAH FOO

My younger sister went to college near Philadelphia, and it was there we discovered the amazing chef, Susannah Foo. She had two incredible Chinese restaurants that fused classic dishes with a locally sourced New American twist. I hope they are still there. As a pig farm, we make a lot of pulled pork in the summer. It’s nice to give barbeque sauce a break and go in a different direction. Everyone loves this sauce! It’s also great on eggplant.
Yields about three cups, enough for several projects
INGREDIENTS
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
3 tablespoons thinly sliced garlic cloves
16 ounces hoisin sauce
2 tablespoons sesame oil
1/2 cup brandy
1 cup stock (beef or chicken) or shiitake broth for vegetarians
1/2 teaspoon salt
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat oil.
- Cook garlic slices until golden.
- Add hoisin and whisk until smooth.
- Add sesame oil and brandy and whisk some more.
- Add broth and salt and cook for 15 minutes.
- Adjust seasoning.
USING SAUCE FOR PULLED PORK (INSTRUCTIONS):
- Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F.
- Season pork shoulder with salt and pepper, add one-quart water or chicken stock and cover it with foil. Cook until falling apart.
- Pull pork, discarding fat, bones and other undesirable bits.
- Mix in sauce a little at a time.