FISH TACOS

I think it’s pretty great to discover more New England seafood making its way to the Monadnock Region. And as part of upping our farm store game, we’re delighted to be able to stock select items in our farm store and support regional fisher persons. My kids love making the batter and seeing the transformation. And they definitely like a meal with lots of components!
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
1 pound white fish such as cod or haddock, cut in strips about 4” x 1”
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, divided
12 ounces beer
1 teaspoon roasted cumin
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground white pepper
½ teaspoon garlic powder
Vegetable oil
Lemon or lime wedges
Tortillas and all the taco fixings: slaw, grilled vegetables, salsa, guacamole, etc., as desired
INSTRUCTIONS
- Dredge fish in 1 cup of flour.
- Combine remaining 1-1/4 cup flour, roasted cumin, salt and pepper. Add beer and mix.
- Dip fish in batter.
- Shallow fry in hot oil in a medium-size cast iron pan. Salt if needed.
- Serve with the fixings.