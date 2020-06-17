CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIES WITH ORANGE AND SEA SALT

Who doesn’t love a chipwich? These are next level. To start, I like to make a serious chocolate chip cookie — the kinds with chunks of Valrhona Chocolate discs, lots of salt, a bit of orange zest and Grand Marnier (optional, of course, if you have kids). Then I like to fill them with Frisky Cow stracciatella gelato (https://friskycowgelato.com). But there is no wrong answer here! The cookies are a dressed-up version of the cookie we call Aunt Claude’s cookies. Since Claude is social distancing with us, we make these often!
Makes three dozen cookies
INGREDIENTS
3-3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1-1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1-3/4 teaspoon baking powder
1-1/2 teaspoon salt
12 ounces unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 teaspoon grated orange rind (optional)
1-1/2 cups light brown sugar
1-1/4 cups sugar
3 eggs plus one yolk, at room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon Grand Marnier (optional)
1 pound bittersweet chocolate disks
Sea salt
INSTRUCTIONS
- Sift together flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.
- In a standing mixer with paddle attachment or using a handheld electric mixer, cream butter, orange rind if using, and sugars until very light and fluffy.
- Add eggs, yolk and vanilla and Grand Marnier (if using) and mix in well.
- At low speed, fold in flour mixture, and as it begins to disappear, add the chips.
- Refrigerate dough overnight or a bit longer.
- When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
- Line cookie sheets with parchment or Silpat.
- Form cookies into golf ball size rounds and flatten slightly, making sure no chocolate pieces stick out.
- Place on cookie sheets leaving plenty of room between pieces.
- Sprinkle with sea salt and bake until golden brown, about 15 minutes.
To make chipwiches:
Once cookies cool, fill with your preferred ice cream and roll edges in sprinkles!