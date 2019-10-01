Carrot Cake
Serves 12-15
When fall comes around, eating cakes with carrots and pumpkins and cinnamon and allspice seems just right.
2 cups sifted cake flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon salt
4 large eggs
1 ½ cups oil or 12 ounces butter, melted
1 ⅔ cups sugar
3 cups finely grated carrots
LOCAL INGREDIENTS: eggs, butter, carrots
Preheat oven to 350 degrees, butter a 9”x13” pan. Sift together cake flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Whisk together eggs and butter. Add sugar and whisk again. Use a rubber spatula to fold in flour mixture and then carrots. Pour into pan and bake until cake tests dry.
Cream Cheese Frosting
16 ounces cream cheese, softened
8 ounces butter, softened
1 tablespoon vanilla
2 cups confectioner’s sugar
Beat all ingredients together until light and smooth. This will not work unless cream cheese and butter are completely soft.
Sarah Heffron lives at Mayfair Farm in Harrisville with her partner, Craig, and their two children. She runs the kitchen side of Mayfair Farm, specializing in catering farm-to-table food and events.