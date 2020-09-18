The library has been a lifeline for many during the pandemic. We feel so lucky to continue to use our Harrisville library curbside pickup, and we get frequent emails with the new books joining the collection. I was excited to see “Falastin,” a book on the food of Palestine, by Sami Tamimi, and have been enjoying it so much. Here are a few recipes — one adapted from it and others inspired by other books — worth trying this fall.
Bulgur Mejadra
Mejadra or Mujadarra is a dish of cooked lentils and a grain, sometimes rice and, in this case, bulgur, garnished with crispy, salty, caramelized onions. This is so hearty and healthy and a perfect bowl of comfort food as we ease into fall.
Serves six
1-1/2 cups brown lentils
4 medium onions, halved and thinly sliced
3 tablespoons cornstarch or all-purpose flour
1 cup vegetable oil
2 teaspoons cumin seeds
1-1/2 tablespoons coriander seeds
1-¾ cup bulgur
3 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
1 teaspoon ground allspice
1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon sugar
3 cups boiling water
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Local Ingredients: onions
In a medium-size saucepan, soak lentils in water to cover amply for 30 minutes.
Bring to a boil and simmer for 10-12 minutes. The lentils should be cooked but al dente. Drain and set aside.
In a small skillet, pour vegetable oil to a depth of ¾-inches. Heat until hot but not smoking.
Toss the onions in cornstarch or flour and fry in two batches in hot oil for about 12 minutes until rich brown color is achieved. Stir from time to time as they cook. Remove from oil with a slotted spoon, drain on paper towels, sprinkle with salt and reserve.
Toast cumin and coriander seeds in a dry pan for 1-2 minutes until they release their fragrance. Add bulgur, olive oil, spices, sugar and 1 teaspoon salt. Stir in boiling water. When the water returns to a boil, lower heat and simmer for 15 minutes.
Let stand 10 minutes and fluff with a fork, folding in half the crispy onions.
Top with remaining onions and serve right away.
Lamb Shawarma
As you may know, we raise a lot of lamb on our farm. We think lamb shanks are the best-kept secret. They aren’t as in demand for wholesale, and they aren’t as premium and showy as the racks or loins or leg or as simple to cook as ground lamb, so by default, they are the cut of lamb that farmers eat! We use them all the time, and they are amazing — rich and flavorful, and when cooked slowly, they become very tender. This recipe is adapted from Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipe.
Serves eight
2 teaspoons black peppercorns
5 cloves
½ teaspoon cardamom pods
¼ teaspoon fenugreek seeds
1 teaspoon fennel seeds
1 tablespoon cumin seeds
1 star anise
½ cinnamon stick
1 tablespoon grated nutmeg
¼ teaspoon ground ginger
1 tablespoon sweet paprika
1 tablespoon dried sumac or use additional ¼ cup lemon juice
¾ tablespoon kosher salt
3 tablespoons minced ginger
1 tablespoon minced garlic
¾ cup chopped cilantro, stems and leaves included
4 tablespoons fresh-squeezed lemon juice
½ cup peanut or other neutral oil
6 pounds of lamb shanks, each shank about 12 ounces
Local ingredients: lamb, ginger, garlic, cilantro
Dry roast the peppercorns, cloves, cardamom, fenugreek, fennel, cumin, star anise and cinnamon in a cast-iron pan set over medium-high heat for a minute or two, until the spices begin to release their aromas. Let cool. Add the nutmeg, ground ginger and paprika and grind spices to a powder in a spice grinder.
Transfer to a medium bowl, and stir in the sumac (if using), salt, fresh ginger, garlic, cilantro, lemon juice and additional lemon juice (if not using sumac) and oil. Stir to combine into a flavorful paste.
Marinate the lamb shanks overnight with the paste.
Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F. Set shanks on a rack in a roasting pan, being sure to leave no paste behind, pour in water to cover bottom to ½-inch depth and cover pan tightly with foil. Roast until shanks are fork-tender, checking from time to time and adding water as needed. When tender, raise heat to 400 degrees F., remove foil and roast for 15 minutes longer.
Cool shanks and pull meat from bones. Add a few tablespoons of the fatty, spicy liquid that remains in the roasting pan, adjust salt, and serve with pita, lettuce, chopped tomato and tahini sauce.
Pita Bread
Of all the things I miss during quarantine, the biggest is a trip to New York City to spend time with my younger sister and eat at our favorite places. She’s the best scout and always knows where to take us. Chef Einat Admony’s Balaboosta is always on the top of the list. Since I have no idea when I’ll be back there — and I really hope this is a restaurant that survives the pandemic — for now, I have to be satisfied to cook from her 2019 cookbook, “Shuk.” I’ve adapted her pita recipe. Freshly made pitas bear no resemblance to package store pita and are such crowd-pleasers!
Makes 10 pitas
8 cups all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons kosher salt
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons dry active yeast
2-½ cups warm water
¼ cup + 1 tablespoon canola oil
In a large mixing bowl or stand mixer (fitted with a paddle attachment), add flour, salt, sugar and yeast. While mixing, add in water and ¼ cup oil. Combine just until the dough comes together.
Drizzle remaining oil on top, cover with plastic wrap and let rise at room temperature for 45 minutes. The dough should double in size.
Preheat oven to 500 degrees F. The oven needs to be very hot, so make sure you give it at least 30 minutes to heat up. At this time, you can place a pizza stone in the oven (if you have one) or a sheet tray.
Divide dough into 10 equal pieces and shape into balls. Oil your hands to prevent sticking as you round. Place dough on oiled counter, cover with plastic wrap and let it sit for 10 minutes.
To shape, place dough on a floured surface and sprinkle with more flour. Using your fingers, press dough into a 6-inch round, even disc. It’s important to make sure the dough is even and as close to a perfect circle as you can get it.
Sprinkle a little flour on the pizza stone or sheet tray and bake three or four pitas at a time. Bake for about 2-½ to 3 minutes, or until the pita puffs up and is slightly golden.
Serve warm.