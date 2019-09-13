Home & Garden Directory

Achille Agway
Achille Agway is a family-owned local business that has been in operation for over 50 years. We cater to the farm, pet, lawn and garden needs of our communities. We are proud to have knowledgeable and friendly staff at all 6 of our Achille Agway locations.
Belletetes
Nine convenient locations
603-532-7716
Belletetes is your building materials specialist for over 120 years. With nine locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, we’re only a short ride from you. Visit any one of our stores or online at www.belletetes.com to find everything you need for your DIY projects.
Cheshire Horse
8 Whittemore Farm Road
Swanzey, NH 03446
877-358-3001
The Cheshire Horse is a leading source for horse, pet and farm supplies in the Northeast. Established in 1997, The Cheshire Horse is a family owned and operated business located in Swanzey, New Hampshire, that offers a one-stop shopping destination for animal owners.
Chris Parker Restoration
4657 Coolidge Highway
Guilford, VT 05301
Office: 802.257.4610
Chris Parker Building and Restoration prides itself on high-quality results across a broad range of projects. Whether it be adding a new porch to an existing home, restoring a home to its former glory, or reinforcing a structure so it may be enjoyed for years to come, there is no project too big or too small that our team won't tackle!
Coll's Garden Center & Florist
63 North Street Jaffrey, NH 03452
603-532-7516
We are on FaceBook
Established in 1973 by the Coll Family. Serving our community with three generations committed to our motto “Grow With Us!” Outdoor power equipment sales and service, fresh florist for all events and a complete Garden center with 46 years of knowledge here to help!
Creative Connection
56 Main Street
Ashburnham, MA 01430
978-827-6211
Established in 1990, Creative Connections has always been a "one stop" shop featuring artisan quality gifts and original artwork at reasonable prices. If you would like to know more about Creative Connections and the artists and products we represent, please give us a call. We look forward to talking with you!
Earthward Natural Foods
42 NH State Route 101A
Amherst, NH 03031
603-673-4322
Come visit our store in Amherst, New Hampshire, where you will find a wide range of products including organic groceries and whole foods, meat from local farms, homeopathic supplements, vitamins, herbs and much more! We also offer a huge variety of gluten-free products and natural foods that fit your specific nutritional needs.
Ecological Building
27 Frost Hill Road
Marlborough, NH 03455
603-876-4040
www.ecologicalbuildingsolutions.com
We are more than just builders. We are problem solvers. We are coaches. We are your advocates. We are craftsmen who are dedicated to a collaborative building process. “Buy Local” and let us help you transform your house into a cozy home.
Green Energy Options
37 Roxbury Street
Keene, NH 03431
603-358-3444
Green Energy Options: energy independence, sustainability and regenerative ways of living through cleaner, more efficient and renewable sources of energy, education, out-reach and community partnerships.
Greg Walsh Auctioneer
603-903-3069
Greg Walsh has been offering a trusted auctioneer service to all of New England and Northern New York since 1979. When you choose to work with Greg to auction your estate antiques, general household furniture and valuables, you will understand the process and everything will be disclosed up front. With no hidden fees and a commitment to treat you and your buyer with integrity, we are your one stop auction service!
Hamshaw Lumber
3 Bradco Street
Keene, NH 03431
603-352-6506
Hamshaw Lumber is a family-run business that provides quality building supplies and exceptional customer service to Southwestern New Hampshire, North Central Massachusetts and beyond. As your local Ace Hardware provider, and the largest in the state, Hamshaw Lumber is a member of the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the industry.
Hannah Grimes Marketplace
42 Main St.
Keene, NH 03431
www.hannahgrimesmarketplace.com
The Hannah Grimes Marketplace is a catalyst for making locally crafted and grown products the heart of our economy and daily life. By providing a thriving marketplace for local products, Hannah Grimes promotes economic development that builds on a region’s heritage, arts, culture, natural and human resources, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. Made locally and sourced responsibly. Weaving together business, local economy, and community.
Harrisville Designs
4 Mill Alley
Harrisville, NH 03450
603-827-3996
At Harrisville Designs, we continue the tradition of manufacturing high-quality yarns, looms and accessories. In addition, since 1971 we have sponsored workshops to give students the opportunity to study with exceptional instructors in the relaxed atmosphere of this unique village.
Horse & Buggy Feeds
24 Dunbar St.
Keene, NH 03431
603-352-0328
We are a local, family owned and operated feed store. We specialize in farm animals feeds and supplies, quality pet foods, wild bird feeds, wood pellets and all of your lawn and garden needs. We offer a great selection of organic products too!
House By The Side Of The Road
370 Gibbons Highway
Wilton, NH 03086
603-654-9888
www.Housebythesideoftheroad.com
We are a year-round garden center with a lovely gift shop. We sell houseplants, annuals, perennials, shrubbery, hanging baskets, pottery, fairy garden plants and many accessories. Our knowledgeable staff is always available to help you choose what will work best for your property and your home. With our years of experience, you can be rest assured that your home, garden and landscaping will be the best it can be!
Joseph's Coat
32 Grove St.
Peterborough, NH 03458
603-924-6683
Shop the world locally. We offer a rich collection of unusual Fair Trade gifts, including clothing, jewelry, textiles, home decor, puppets and baskets. Treasures galore. Open 7 days a week.
K & J Dean Builders
20 Pine Street
Swanzey, NH 03446
603-252-9530
K & J Builders is a family owned and operated company with over 60 years of experience in the construction industry. Home buyers recognize the exceptional design, quality construction and luxurious standard features that make our custom homes an unbeatable value.
Maple Hill Nursery
197 West Swanzey Road
Swanzey, NH 03446
603-357-2555
Maple Hill Nursery & Greenhouses is now celebrating our 35th Year Anniversary! Since 1984, we have been supplying quality plants, yard and garden supplies, and landscaping services to the Monadnock Region, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Maine areas. Located in Swanzey, New Hampshire, we have the largest supply of nursery stock and perennials in the Monadnock Region and continue to provide the same quality service that goes with our excellent products.
Kerry P. Gagne Remodeling and Restoration
64 Holman Road
Fitzwilliam, NH 03447
603-209-0543
603-585-2260
All aspects of your project, from planning through completion. New construction, timber frames, remodeling and historic restorations, energy efficient construction, cabinets, built-ins, mill work, aging in place modifications, structural assessments and consulting. Photo gallery available on Facebook.
Shaker Style
292 Chesham Road
Harrisville, NH 03450
603-827-3340
Handmade furniture by Master Craftsman Stephen C. Barlow; furniture maker and designer since 1989. Focused on craftsmanship; furniture that is thoughtfully designed for functionality, graceful appearance and a lifetime of use. Custom design questions always welcome. Your local handcrafted furniture awaits!
Tree Hugger Farm
1046 Highway 12
Westmoreland, NH 03467
603-399-8454
Treehugger Farms provides local delivery or pick up of kiln-dried, ready to burn firewood. The only USDA-certified firewood heat treatment facility in the Monadnock Region selling debarked kiln dried firewood, and preventing the spread of invasive insects.
Tri-State Chimney Sweepe
800-530-6639
Tri-State Chimney Sweepe was established in 1986. Owned and operated by Paul D. Bogdonoff, and located in Winchester, N.H., we service New Hampshire, Western Massachusetts and Southern Vermont. We are your full service chimney specialist.
Vacuum Store
451 West Street
Keene, NH 03431
603-352-5085
The Vacuum Store is the place to go when you are tired of throwing your "big box store" vacuum away each year and want a quality vacuum to replace it that will both last and perform well. The Vacuum Store is a distributor of over a dozen quality brands including Riccar, and Miele. We also offer a full line of supplies and accessories ranging from bag replacements to wands, dust brushes and crevice tools.
Wellscroft Fence
167 Sunset Hill Road
Harrisville, NH 03450
603-827-3464
If you farm it, Wellscroft can fence it.® Wellscroft Fence Systems offers fencing and supplies for containment of livestock, garden and crop protection, trellising, beehive protection, anti-deer, and more. Visit our Harrisville, New Hampshire, store or shop us online at www.wellscroft.com.