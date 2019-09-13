Home & Garden Directory

Achille Agway

www.achilleagway.com

Achille Agway is a family-owned local business that has been in operation for over 50 years. We cater to the farm, pet, lawn and garden needs of our communities. We are proud to have knowledgeable and friendly staff at all 6 of our Achille Agway locations. 

Belletetes

Nine convenient locations

603-532-7716

www.belletetes.com

Belletetes is your building materials specialist for over 120 years.  With nine locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, we’re only a short ride from you. Visit any one of our stores or online at www.belletetes.com to find everything you need for your DIY projects.

Cheshire Horse

8 Whittemore Farm Road

Swanzey, NH 03446

877-358-3001 

www.cheshirehorse.com

The Cheshire Horse is a leading source for horse, pet and farm supplies in the Northeast. Established in 1997, The Cheshire Horse is a family owned and operated business located in Swanzey, New Hampshire, that offers a one-stop shopping destination for animal owners.

Chris Parker Restoration

4657 Coolidge Highway

Guilford, VT 05301

Office: 802.257.4610

www.oldbuildingfix.com

Chris Parker Building and Restoration prides itself on high-quality results across a broad range of projects. Whether it be adding a new porch to an existing home, restoring a home to its former glory, or reinforcing a structure so it may be enjoyed for years to come, there is no project too big or too small that our team won't tackle!

 

Coll's Garden Center & Florist

63 North Street Jaffrey, NH 03452

603-532-7516

www.collsgardencenter.com

We are on FaceBook

Established in 1973 by the Coll Family. Serving our community with three generations committed to our motto “Grow With Us!” Outdoor power equipment sales and service, fresh florist for all events and a complete Garden center with 46 years of knowledge here to help!

Creative Connection

56 Main Street

Ashburnham, MA  01430

978-827-6211

Established in 1990, Creative Connections has always been a "one stop" shop featuring artisan quality gifts and original artwork at reasonable prices. If you would like to know more about Creative Connections and the artists and products we represent, please give us a call. We look forward to talking with you!

Earthward Natural Foods

42 NH State Route 101A

Amherst, NH 03031

603-673-4322

Come visit our store in Amherst, New Hampshire, where you will find a wide range of products including organic groceries and whole foods, meat from local farms, homeopathic supplements, vitamins, herbs and much more! We also offer a huge variety of gluten-free products and natural foods that fit your specific nutritional needs.

Ecological Building

27 Frost Hill Road

Marlborough, NH 03455

603-876-4040

www.ecologicalbuildingsolutions.com

We are more than just builders. We are problem solvers. We are coaches. We are your advocates. We are craftsmen who are dedicated to a collaborative building process. “Buy Local” and let us help you transform your house into a cozy home.

Green Energy Options

37 Roxbury Street

Keene, NH 03431

603-358-3444

www.GreenEnergyOptions.com

Green Energy Options: energy independence, sustainability and regenerative ways of living through cleaner, more efficient and renewable sources of energy, education, out-reach and community partnerships.

Greg Walsh Auctioneer

603-903-3069

gwalsh1889@hotmail.com

Greg Walsh has been offering a trusted auctioneer service to all of New England and Northern New York since 1979. When you choose to work with Greg to auction your estate antiques, general household furniture and valuables, you will understand the process and everything will be disclosed up front. With no hidden fees and a commitment to treat you and your buyer with integrity, we are your one stop auction service!

Hamshaw Lumber

3 Bradco Street

Keene, NH 03431

603-352-6506

www.hamshawlumber.com

Hamshaw Lumber is a family-run business that provides quality building supplies and exceptional customer service to Southwestern New Hampshire, North Central Massachusetts and beyond. As your local Ace Hardware provider, and the largest in the state, Hamshaw Lumber is a member of the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the industry.

 

Hannah Grimes Marketplace

42 Main St.

Keene, NH 03431

www.hannahgrimesmarketplace.com

The Hannah Grimes Marketplace is a catalyst for making locally crafted and grown products the heart of our economy and daily life. By providing a thriving marketplace for local products, Hannah Grimes promotes economic development that builds on a region’s heritage, arts, culture, natural and human resources, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit.  Made locally and sourced responsibly. Weaving together business, local economy, and community.

Harrisville Designs

4 Mill Alley

Harrisville, NH 03450

603-827-3996

www.harrisville.com

At Harrisville Designs, we continue the tradition of manufacturing high-quality yarns, looms and accessories. In addition, since 1971 we have sponsored workshops to give students the opportunity to study with exceptional instructors in the relaxed atmosphere of this unique village.

Horse & Buggy Feeds

24 Dunbar St.

Keene, NH 03431

603-352-0328

www.horseandbuggyfeeds.com

We are a local, family owned and operated feed store. We specialize in farm animals feeds and supplies, quality pet foods, wild bird feeds, wood pellets and all of your lawn and garden needs. We offer a great selection of organic products too!

House By The Side Of The Road

370 Gibbons Highway

Wilton, NH 03086

603-654-9888

www.Housebythesideoftheroad.com

We are a year-round garden center with a lovely gift shop. We sell houseplants, annuals, perennials, shrubbery, hanging baskets, pottery, fairy garden plants and many accessories. Our knowledgeable staff is always available to help you choose what will work best for your property and your home. With our years of experience, you can be rest assured that your home, garden and landscaping will be the best it can be! 

Joseph's Coat

32 Grove St.

Peterborough, NH 03458

603-924-6683

www.jocoat.com

Shop the world locally.  We offer a rich collection of unusual Fair Trade gifts, including clothing, jewelry, textiles, home decor, puppets and baskets. Treasures galore. Open 7 days a week. 

K & J Dean Builders

20 Pine Street

Swanzey, NH  03446

603-252-9530

www.kandjbuilders.com

K & J Builders is a family owned and operated company with over 60 years of experience in the construction industry. Home buyers recognize the exceptional design, quality construction and luxurious standard features that make our custom homes an unbeatable value.

Maple Hill Nursery

197 West Swanzey Road

Swanzey, NH 03446

603-357-2555

www.maplehillnursery.com

Maple Hill Nursery & Greenhouses is now celebrating our 35th Year Anniversary! Since 1984, we have been supplying quality plants, yard and garden supplies, and landscaping services to the Monadnock Region, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Maine areas. Located in Swanzey, New Hampshire, we have the largest supply of nursery stock and perennials in the Monadnock Region and continue to provide the same quality service that goes with our excellent products.    

Kerry P. Gagne Remodeling and Restoration

64 Holman Road

Fitzwilliam, NH 03447

603-209-0543

603-585-2260

kerrypgagne@gmail.com

All aspects of your project, from planning through completion. New construction, timber frames, remodeling and historic restorations, energy efficient construction, cabinets, built-ins, mill work, aging in place modifications, structural assessments and consulting. Photo gallery available on Facebook.

Shaker Style

292 Chesham Road

Harrisville, NH 03450

603-827-3340

info@shakerstyle.com

www.shakerstyle.com

Handmade furniture by Master Craftsman Stephen C. Barlow; furniture maker and designer since 1989. Focused on craftsmanship; furniture that is thoughtfully designed for functionality, graceful appearance and a lifetime of use. Custom design questions always welcome. Your local handcrafted furniture awaits!

Tree Hugger Farm

1046 Highway 12

Westmoreland, NH 03467

603-399-8454 

www.treehuggerfarms.com

Treehugger Farms provides local delivery or pick up of kiln-dried, ready to burn firewood. The only USDA-certified firewood heat treatment facility in the Monadnock Region selling debarked kiln dried firewood, and preventing the spread of invasive insects.

Tri-State Chimney Sweepe

800-530-6639    

paul@tristatechimney.com

www.tristatechimney.com

Tri-State Chimney Sweepe was established in 1986. Owned and operated by Paul D. Bogdonoff, and located in Winchester, N.H., we service New Hampshire, Western Massachusetts and Southern Vermont.  We are your full service chimney specialist.

Vacuum Store

451 West Street 

Keene, NH 03431

603-352-5085

The Vacuum Store is the place to go when you are tired of throwing your "big box store" vacuum away each year and want a quality vacuum to replace it that will both last and perform well. The Vacuum Store is a distributor of over a dozen quality brands including Riccar, and Miele. We also offer a full line of supplies and accessories ranging from bag replacements to wands, dust brushes and crevice tools.

Wellscroft Fence

167 Sunset Hill Road

Harrisville, NH 03450 

603-827-3464

www.wellscroft.com

If you farm it, Wellscroft can fence it.® Wellscroft Fence Systems offers fencing and supplies for containment of livestock, garden and crop protection, trellising, beehive protection, anti-deer, and more. Visit our Harrisville, New Hampshire, store or shop us online at www.wellscroft.com.

Tags