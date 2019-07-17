CASA
CASA of New Hampshire strives to protect the rights of our state’s most vulnerable children to live, learn and grow in the embrace of a loving family. Our trained volunteer advocates speak for the best interests of abused children who’ve come to the attention of the court.
39 Central Square # 303
Keene, N.H. 03431
800-626-0622
Cheshire Wellness Center
You can achieve optimal health through transformational, wellness-based network spinal chiropractic; a light, non-invasive touch that allows your nervous system, your spine and your entire body to heal and stay healthy. FREE classes, events and consults available in Keene, New Hampshire.
Miller Forge Building,
First Floor
103 Roxbury St., Suite 103
Keene, N.H. 03431
603-357-5700
frontdesk@cheshirewellnescenter.com
Earthward Natural Foods: Supporting Your Health, Naturally!
Come visit our store in Amherst, New Hampshire, where you will find a wide range of products including organic groceries and whole foods, meat from local farms, homeopathic supplements, vitamins, herbs and much more! We also offer a huge variety of gluten-free products and natural foods that fit your specific nutritional needs.
42 NH State Route 101A
Amherst, N.H. 03031
603-673-4322
Home Healthcare Hospice & Community Services
Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services (HCS) provides nursing, rehabilitation therapies and hospice at home throughout southwestern New Hampshire. Meals on Wheels, Castle Center adult day services and Healthy Starts for families are also offered.
312 Marlboro St.
Keene, N.H. 03431
603-352-2253
Monadnock Aikikai
Strengthen and improve your ability to move with power and grace. Classes 5 days per week. Students range in age from 6-70+ and we all train in a spirit of cooperation and joy. Visit to watch or try a free class!
152 Davis St.
Keene, N.H. 03431
603-357-2989
Summerhill
Assisted Living
Summerhill offers assisted living and memory care with 24-hour professional compassionate care and security to seniors and their families. We provide three gourmet farm-to-table meals served daily, laundry and housekeeping services, many social and varied engaging activities, wellness programs and on-site rehabilitation services.
Mary Pat Jackson,
Executive Director
183 Old Dublin Road
Peterborough, N.H. 03458
603-924-6238
Wondrous Roots
Rebecca Montrone employs the modalities of lifestyle management, nutritional supplements and botanicals to help bring healing and optimize health. Whether dealing with serious illness
or simply looking for a “tune-up,” Rebecca welcomes the opportunity to help
you achieve your health related goals.
103 Roxbury Street,
Suite 300
Keene, N.H. 03431
603-439-2603