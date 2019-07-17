The message that bees and other pollinators are in danger of disappearing, and along with them much of the food supply we depend on, has been front and center in recent news. You may have even watched a performance of local children dancing in a show about protecting bees!
If you are looking for a fun project that will help support pollinators and your garden thrive, Michelle McKee-Orsini’s new book, “Handmade Bird, Bee, and Bat Houses: 25 beautiful homes, feeders, and more to attract wildlife into your garden” is an excellent resource.
The book has photographs of McKee-Orsini’s beautiful creations and detailed step-by-step drawings and directions to guide you every step of the way. The drawings and diagrams are easy to understand, while the photographs of the finished projects are an inspiration to get started.
Each project includes a list of the materials needed. Most require a trip to the local hardware store; however, McKee-Orsini re-uses materials as well.
She writes, “I’ve been able to bring together my twin passions for nature and for recycling, to create a range of projects that will help you encourage birds and other wildlife into your garden.”
This can be seen in her wine bottle feeder as well as the cup and saucer bird feeder. Smoothie straws can be re-used when making a Mason bee log home.
There is a list of tools and materials needed, as well as a techniques and guidance section. You don’t need to be an experienced woodworker to take on one of these projects.
In fact, McKee-Orsini writes, “Keeping native non-stinging mason bees is a surprisingly easy way to help the environment, and it’s also an inexpensive and educational project for kids.”
If you want to go beyond planting flowers to attract pollinators, “Handmade Bird, Bee, and Bat Houses” can help you.
Andrea Farnsworth is an assistant librarian at Mt. Caesar Union Library in Swanzey, New Hampshire.