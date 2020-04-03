Fun in the Mud! Highlights of Happenings in the Monadnock Region: March & April 2020

Ah, mud season.
No doubt mud season is a favorite of at least some hard-boiled New Englanders here in the Monadnock Region and down in the Connecticut River Valley. For many of us, however, March and April signal that annual, distinctively New England, purgatory that lazily braids winter’s demise into the rebirth of spring.
If mud season were a drink, it’d be a crunchy yet somehow slippery cocktail, marked by its transition from salty, boggy nose to dry, radiant finish. Garnish with a vitamin D supplement and a relentless optimism that the thaw inevitably reveals a New England, so green and so peppered with impossible hues that the relief and pleasure feel new, year after year.
Whatever we do, we needn’t despair while we wallow through our muddy limbo. For, even as the mudrooms shield our homes from the worst of the parasitic crud and other environmental hangers-on to boot and shoe, life in central New England charges heartily on.
In that spirit of optimism and sunny positivity, here’s a potpourri of happenings to look forward to this mud season, offered up in chronological order (our favorite picks highlighted):
Circus Spectacular 2020
March 7 (7:30 p.m.)
March 8 (1 p.m.)
Latchis Theater; Brattleboro, VT
“The Circus Spectacular is a dazzling fundraising event…” With aerial performers, acrobatics and juggling, the show promises “incredible, world-class entertainment for the entire family.” Funds raised support scholarship and outreach efforts from the New England Center for Circus Arts.
Info: www.necenterforcircusarts.org/about/circus-spectacular-2020/
Monadnock Region CSA Fair
March 8 (2-5 p.m.)
Monadnock Food Co-op, 34 Cypress St., Keene, NH
Info: www.monadnockfood.coop
Forest Bathing by Moonlight
March 12 (7-8 p.m.)
Harris Center for Conservation Education
83 Kings Hwy, Hancock, NH
Info: www.harriscenter.org
Men Who Cook
March 14 (6-7:30 p.m.)
Zorn Dining Commons, Keene State College
Info: www.mfs.org
Cabin Fever! Marketplace
March 21 (11 a.m.- 3 p.m.)
157 Main St., Brattleboro, VT
Get out of the house and stroll through the River Garden for some much needed “retail therapy” at the Strolling of the Heifers’ Cabin Fever event. Specialty food, beverages, arts and crafts. Free entry.
Info: www.strollingoftheheifers.com
2nd Annual Maple Madness at Stonewall
March 21 (Schedule TBD)
Stonewall Farm, Keene, NH
This sweet event ushers in the spring with a familiar New England flair. The popular Stonewall sugar house open for tours. Expect an Autumn-in-Spring kind of vibe, featuring “demonstrations, hands-on activities for children and adults, maple foods, games, hayrides, and more.”
Info: www.allevents.in/keene/maple-madness/200018957857729
25th Annual New Hampshire Maple Weekend
March 21 & 22
New Hampshire; Statewide with over 60 participating sugar houses
March is the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association’s official Maple Sugaring Month, honoring (especially) maple syrup, that “delicious harbinger of spring.” Maple Weekend caps the festivities with a statewide maple fest, reaching all corners of New Hampshire. “Visit a sugar house near you…[and] [e]njoy free samples, horse-drawn rides, sugar on snow, pancake breakfasts and more...”
Info: www.nhmapleproducers.com/maple-month/
Salamander Crossing Brigades Workshop
March 22 (1-3 p.m.)
Harris Center for Conservation Education
83 Kinds Hwy, Hancock, NH
Trendsetters 2020
March 26 (5:30-8 p.m.)
Keene Country Club, Keene, NH
The Keene Sentinel, The Business Journal and the Keene Young Professionals Network join forces to “recognize up-and-coming business leaders from the Monadnock Region …” The event will honor a dozen individuals, each of whom has made significant contributions to the local economy. The occasion features an awards ceremony, along with a beer and wine tasting.
Info: www.ticketelf.com/events/trendsetters-3-26-2020
5th Annual “Off the Wall” Art Lottery
March 28 (5-8 p.m.)
River Gallery School of Art; Brattleboro, VT
It’s an evening themed around a game of chance that fundraises for the good cause of art education. Local artists and collectors donate pieces for the drawing, and “Every participating ticket holder will leave with a gem…”
Info: www.rivergalleryschool.org/index.php/events
Road Race & Pet-Friendly Walk
March 28 (8-11 a.m.)
Fast Friends, 14 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH
Info: www.helpinggreyhounds.org/race-walk
Spring and Shout Dance (Benefiting Hundred Nights)
March 28 (7:30-11:30 p.m.)
Keene Country Club, 755 West Hill Road, Keene, N.H.
Info: www.hundrednightsinc.org
MONIFF Public Launch Party (free)
April 1 (5:30-7 p.m.)
Courtyard Marriott, 75 Railroad St., Keene, NH
Info: www.moniff.org
Keene Home Expo
April 3 (4-8 p.m.)
April 4 (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)
April 5 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.)
Keene Ice Facility, Keene, NH
Sponsored by the New Hampshire Home Builders Association, this is a major regional gathering of business interests related to all things house and home improvement. The Expo will feature a Fire Department demonstration on Saturday and Home Depot workshops for children, both Saturday and Sunday.
Info: www.homebuildersassocswnh.com/keene-home-expo/
Sneaker Ball: Keene Family YMCA
April 4 (6-11:30 p.m.)
Keene Family YMCA, 200 Summit Road, Keene, NH
Info: www.keeneymca.org
Stories from the Field: A Celebration of Our Local Food System
April 16 (5:30-7:30 p.m.)
Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene, NH
Info: www.mfcommunitycoalition.org
Vermont Jazz Center’s 4th Annual Solo Jazz Piano Fest
April 24 & 25 (8-10 p.m.)
The Old Cotton Mill, Brattleboro, VT
A celebration of jazz, honoring “the piano’s immense contribution in jazz by presenting leading and upcoming musicians who have devoted their lives to mastering the instrument’s creative potential and stylistic legacies.”
Info: www.brattleborochamber.org/events/#!/details/Vermont-Jazz-Center-Presents-4th-Annual-Solo-Jazz-Piano-Fest/7690771/2020-04-24T20
Monadnock Region Earth Festival
April 25 (Schedule TBD)
Downtown Keene, NH
“Local Food, Green Businesses, Artisans & More!”
Info: www.monadnockfood.coop/earthfestival/
Monadnock International Film Festival (MONIFF)
April 24-26 (Schedule TBD)
The Colonial Theatre (among other venues), Keene, NH
The mission of the organization behind MONIFF is “to celebrate the diversity of our world through independent films that educate, enrich and engage audiences.” The organization’s signature festival offers a weekend of screenings, panels and parties, all featuring an international pool of cinematic talent. A range of opportunities to experience the evolving medium will be available, from documentary work to short films to narrative features.
Info: www.moniff.org
Moolah Palooza
May 1 (6-10 p.m.)
Keene Country Club, 755 West Hill Road, Keene, NH
Info: Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce, 603-352-1303