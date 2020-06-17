FARM PROFILE: Catbird Flower Farm

“I’m kind of obsessed with flowers,” Kristina Wentzell says.
Wentzell is an avid gardener and an artist whose colorful paintings overflow with poppies, peonies, sunflowers and zinnias.
Last year, she began selling real flowers as well as painted ones. In August, she started Catbird Flower Farm, selling the blooms she grows in her yard on Ashuelot Street in Keene.
At first, she sold her bouquets from a small metal cart in front of her house, but right away, she started asking around for something bigger.
“I wanted something really eye-catching and different,” she says.
And she found the perfect thing: A friend had a 1950s-era Ford truck bed sitting around. He said she was welcome to take it — if she could. The truck bed was surrounded by poison ivy and had one frozen wheel.
“We had a heck of a time,” Wentzell notes, “but we managed to winch it out of there.”
The truck, which Wentzell christened “Miss Myrtle,” now sports a roof and a hand-painted “FLOWERS” sign. People stop and take pictures of it even when it doesn’t have any flowers in it, Wentzell says. And so far, everything she has put out has sold.
“[The flowers make] people so happy,” she says. “It’s just a positive experience all around.”
Flowers and Masks
This spring, before any flowers were ready, Miss Myrtle had a different offering: face masks.
Wentzell started sewing cloth masks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Usually, in early spring, she hosts art events at local restaurants, but this year, of course, they were all canceled. Stuck at home, she made masks instead. She could sew 15 to 20 masks a day, and she put them out for free.
“I really wanted to just get them out to as many regular people as possible,” she says. “They go within minutes.”
The bouquets she sold for Mother’s Day each came with a complimentary mask made from fabric as colorful as the flowers themselves. As her flower-growing work ramps up, mask production will have to slow down, but she hopes to continue making at least a few.
Growing Slowly
Wentzell says she has learned a lot in the shift from hobby gardening to even small-scale commercial growing. She lost her entire dahlia crop to a frost last fall — but she won’t make that mistake again. And she’s become a fan of soil blocks, molded chunks of dirt for starting seeds without plastic trays.
This year is her first full growing season as Catbird Flower Farm, and she has doubled her growing space. She planted her early cold-hardy annuals in March, and she plans to maximize her yield by planting sequentially — once tulip season is over, for example, she’ll put in sunflowers where the tulips were, and so on. All told, she grows about 50 varieties on her 1/3 of an acre.
“Probably more than I should in my small space,” she says with a laugh.
Besides space, her biggest challenge is the short growing season. The goal is to offer flowers from May to September. In July and August, it’s easy, she says, but “to have an abundance the entire time, that’s the tricky part.”
Besides Miss Myrtle the flower truck, Wentzell is offering her flowers through spring and summer CSAs. The six shares she made available this year have all sold, and she hopes to do more next year.
“I wanted to grow slowly,” she says. “I’m still small; I don’t have a lot of flowers.” But, she notes, before the pandemic hit, she had started looking at buying more land. Her younger child is 17, and she and her husband might soon be ready to move out of town to a smaller house with bigger flower-growing potential. She could have more perennials, have a greenhouse, maybe even host events.
Meanwhile, though, she’s doing just fine with what she has.
“With this pandemic, everybody is anxious for things that make them feel happy,” she says.
She’s noticed that the more colorful flowers sell faster than the white ones. And Miss Myrtle is an ideal setup for pandemic business: folks stop, pick up flowers, and drop money into a slot. Wentzell might wave to her customers from the garden, but her presence isn’t required for the transaction.
“I have to say that selling flowers is such a more joyful experience than trying to market my artwork,” Wentzell says. “Trying to sell my artwork is not something I ever felt comfortable doing.”
In the past, she has offered a “CSArt,” where subscribers receive a monthly painting. She’s considering doing that again and pairing the paintings with bouquets of fresh flowers. But overall, selling art is a lot harder than selling flowers, she says: “The flowers sell themselves. I don’t have to do anything.”
Marisa D. Keller is a writer and editor who lives in Brattleboro, Vermont.