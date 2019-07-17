ACWORTH

Acworth Village Gardens

835-7986, Eggs, Vegetables

Blueberry Acres

835-2259, PYO; Blueberries

Knight Farm

835-9077, Beef, Cheese, Pork, Yogurt

Squatters Farm

970-560-2574, Eggs, Vegetables

Two Girls Farm

Beef, Chicken, Eggs, Garlic, Pork, twogirlsfarm.org

ALSTEAD

Alstead Center Farm

835-2937, CSA,

alsteadcenterfarm@gmail.com

Bascom Maple Farm

835-6361, Maple Syrup & Products, bascommaple.com

Beryl Mountain View Farm

835-2246, Farm Campsites;

Grass-fed Beefalo Freezer

Meat & Sides, Honey

berylmtnviewfarm@comcast.net

Comstock Family Farm

835-6182, Farmstand, PYO;

Fruits, Vegetables

comstockfamilyfarm.com

Cook Hill Farm

835-2592, Herb, Fruit, Vegetable Starter Plants

Days Natural Family Farm

209-9133, Chicken, Duck, Eggs, Meat (Goat, Rabbit)

Dustin’s Sugarhouse

835-6070, Maple Syrup & Products

Flying Cloud Dairy

835-2519, Cream & Milk (Raw),

Goats Milk

Kercewich Farm

835-2520, Cream & Milk (Raw), Maple Syrup & Products,

Meat (Grass-Fed Beefalo, Lamb & Pork), Turkey, Yogurt (Raw)

Linden Apiaries

756-9056, Beekeeping Supplies

Misty Meadow Oxfords

835-2829, Sheep Breeding

Sanctuary’s Alpaca Farm

756-3410, Alpacas, Fiber,

sanctuarysalpacafarm.com

Sunset Farm

835-6210, Flowers (Cut),

Vegetables

Village Roots CSA

477-5533, Pasture-raised Pork, Chicken, Turkey, Rabbit, Lamb, Beef, Naturally Tanned Sheep Hides, Spring and Fall Greens,

PYO Berries; Permaculture Design, Classes and Consultation

villageroots.org

Warren Farm

835-2490, Wagon/Carriage/Sleigh Rides (with Belgian Draft Horses)

Whittaker’s Homestead

& Greenhouses

835-6463, Starter Plants, Flowers, Vegetables, Bison Meat, Eggs, Local Products

AMHERST

Field O’Dreams Farm

620-0166 or 620-0165, Eggs, Beef, Honey, Maple Syrup, Raw Goats Milk, Vegetables, Sell Nigerian Dwarf dairy goats

ANTRIM

Brimstone Woods

at Liberty Farm

588-6539, Eggs, Goat Milk

Products, Meat (Chicken, Pork)

Hidden Hill Farm Alpacas

588-3320, Alpacas, Breeding

Stock, hhfalpacas.com

Patten Hill Farm

588-2122, Blueberries, Christmas Trees, Honey, Maple Syrup,

facebook.com/PattenHillFarm

Tenney Farm

588-2020, Eggs, Fruit, Vegetables,

tenneyfarm.com

Windfall Farm

588-3296, Farm Shop; Eggs

(Free-range), Fleeces, Flowers (Cut), Turkeys, Vegetables, Yarn,

windfallfarmnh.com

BENNINGTON

Back Mountain Beefalo Farm

289-6846, Meat (Beef, Pork), Turkey

CHARLESTOWN

Hemingway Farms

826-3336, CSA, Farmstand; Annuals, Herbs, Cut Flowers, Perennials,

Plant Starts, Fruit, Vegetables, Honey, Eggs, Hemingwayfarms.com

Peachblow Farm

826-3980, PYO, Farmstand; Strawberries, Vegetables

Peachblowfarm.com

CHESTERFIELD

Hubner Farm

363-4675, Meat (Beef)

CLAREMONT

Crazy H Farm

crazyhfarm@gmail.com, Farmstand; Fruits, Vegetables,

Plants, Flowers, Beef, Pork, Chicken

Hilltop Farm

543-0549, Mesclun Mix, Beef, Eggs

DUBLIN

Dana Farm

Honey, Vegetables,

danafarmdublin@gmail.com.

Farmer John’s Plot

289-5927, CSA, Farmstand; Chickens, Eggs, Pickles, Turkey, Vegetables

farmerjohnsplot.com

Morning Star

Maple Sugar House

563-9218, Maple Syrup & Products

Oxbow Farm

563-7991, Chicken, Eggs, Meat Birds, oxbowfarmnh.com

FITZWILLIAM

Boulder Meadow Farm

585-9567, Beef, Chickens (Whole), Eggs (USDA cert.), Lamb, Turkeys

Damon Farm

585-7228, Cheese, Cream, Milk (Raw), Ice Cream, Yogurt

Patchwork Southdowns

585-9814, Meat (Sheep), Wool

Tracie’s Community Farm

72 Jaffrey Rd., Fitzwilliam, NH

603-568-6102

www.traciesfarm.com

Spring, Summer, Fall Shares

Stand: Veg., Herb & Flower Plants

Store: Veg., Eggs, Cheese, Flowers, Walpole Creamery Ice Cream

FRANCESTOWN

Lost Village Farm

547-3509, Meat (Grass-Fed Beef)

Rocky Meadow Farm

547-6464, Meat (Grass-Fed Beef)

www.rockymeadowfarm.com

GILSUM

Bee Tree Farm & The New Hampshire Honey Bee

354-8019, Beekeeping Supplies, Honey, nhhoneybee.com

Ridge View Farm

352-9044, Plants (Bedding,

Seedlings), Vegetables,

simplesite.com/ridgeviewfarm

Vera Flora Farm

313-5159, Cut Flowers, Garlic, veraflorafarm@gmail.com, veraflorafarm.com

Facebook: Vera Flora Farm

GREENFIELD

Pamomile Fine

Handmade Soaps

547-2198, Herbal Soaps,

pamomile.com

Spring Pond Farm

547-2964, Farm Tours,

Farm Shop; Alpacas

(Registered Huacaya Breeder), Garments (Hand-Knit), Yarn

Stonegate Farm & Flowers

547-3395, Perennials, Hostas, Daylilies Exotic Conifers,

Chicken and Lamb

www.stonegatefarmandflowers.com

Ten Talents Farm

547-2621, Registered Rambouillets and Natural-colored Wool

Winters’ Light Farm

547-9997, Eggs, Lamb, Wool

GREENVILLE

Darling Hill Community Farm

878-3130, CSA; Eggs, Herbs,

Vegetables

HANCOCK

Brimstone Hollow Farm

525-8127, Felt, Fleeces (NH-Made Romney), Meat (Lamb), Roving (Natural & Hand-Dyed), Yarn (Handspun)

Main Street Cheese/Goat Dairy

525-3300, Fresh & Aged Goat Cheeses, Raw Milk, Goat Meat

37 Main Street shop open daily

www.mainstreetcheese.net

Norway Hill Orchard

525-4912, PYO; Apples

HARRISVILLE

Eastview Flowers

499-2009, Flowers,

Bouquets for Events

www.eastviewflowers.com

Farwell Farm

209-1544, Turkey, Meat (Beef, Pork)

Grand Monadnock

Maple Farm

933-0832, Maple Syrup,

Candy and Cream

monadnockmaple.com

Mayfair Farm

827-3925, Artisanal Sausage,

eggs, meat & poultry, prepared foods & pastry

mayfairfarm.com

Railroad Express Sugar House

827-3245 (call first), Maple Syrup & Products

Wellscroft Farm and Wellscroft Fence Systems, LLC

827-3464, Eggs, Meat

(Lamb & Goat)

HILLSBOROUGH

Bit O’Heaven Fiber Farm

464-4392, Roving (Hand-Painted), Wool (Alpaca, Angora & Mohair), Yarns (Handspun)

Clark Summit Alpacas

464-2910, Open Farm Days; Handmade Items, Roving, Yarn, clarksummitalpacas.com

Holland Homestead Farm

424-888-GOAT, Eggs, Goat Milk Products, Pork, Poultry,

hollandhomestead.com

Farmsteads of New England

at Rosewald Farm

464-2590, Farmstand; Vegetables,

farmsteads-ne.org

Western View Farm

464-3015, Meat (Freezer Lambs), Roving & Yarn (Shetland)

Winter Hill Farm Store

428-7379, Farm Store; Dairy

Products, Flowers, Honey, Meats, Maple Syrup, winterhillfarm.com

HINSDALE

Echo Farm Puddings

336-7706 x11, Pudding,

echofarmpuddings.com

Wingate Farm

392-0318 or 413-522-3039,

Eggs, Chicken, Pork (Pasture-raised), Vegetables, Wedding Flowers

www.wingate-farm.com

JAFFREY

Boutwell Sugar House

532-7621, Maple Syrup

Foggy Hill Farm

593-5325, CSA

Monadnock Sugar House

Maple Syrup & Products,

monadnocksugarhouse.com

Shattuck Farm

532-8356, Eggs, Vegetables

Wild Star Farm

532-2434, Meat (Rabbit),

Vegetables

KEENE

Archway Farm

352-3198, Farmstand; Meat (Pork), Livestock

www.archway.farm

Borden Maple Tree Farm

352-6466, PYO Blueberries,

Maple Syrup & Products

Green Wagon Farm

Vegetables, fruit, and cut flowers.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/greenwagonfarm

www.thegreenwagonfarm.com

Dusty Dog Horse Farm

603-852-8029 Lessons, Boarding, Summer Camp, Grass-Fed Beef (while supplies last)

www.dustydoghorsefarm.com and on Facebook

Julie’s Garden at Maple Lane Farm and Greenhouse

Annual and Perennial Flowers, Hanging Baskets, Vegetable Starter Plants and Herbs. Custom Planting. Open May and June

Facebook: juliesgarden.atmaplelanefarm

Mt. Caesar Alpacas

355-3555, Farm Store; Clothing, Fiber, Yarn, mtcaesaralpacas.com

Stonewall Farm

357-7278, CSA, Farmstand; Cheese, Eggs, Maple Syrup & Products, Meat (Beef), Vegetables, stonewallfarm.org

Whippie Farm

352-4868, Eggs

Wichland Woods

357-2758, Mushrooms,

wichlandwoods.com

LANGDON

Clark’s Sugar House

Valley View Bison

835-6863, Maple Syrup,

Meat (Bison)

FarView Farm

603-313-7115; Grass-fed Lamb, Breeding Stock, Fiber Products. Farviewfarmnh.com

Shorts Sugar House

835-2909, Maple Syrup & Products

LYNDEBOROUGH

Fox Den Farm

554-5596, Eggs, Starter Plants (Herb, Vegetable), Vegetables

Paradise Farm

345-0860, PYO (Fruit); Berries, Eggs, Honey, Milk (Goat), Meat (Grass-fed Beef, Pork)

paradisefarmnh.com

MARLBOROUGH

Earth Haven Farm

876-4036, Hay, Fleeces (Romney), Meat (Grass-Fed Beef & Beefalo, Lamb)

Gap Mountain Goats

439-0083, Meat (Duck, Goat, Kiko Goats, Duck), Duck Eggs gapmountaingoats.com

Hilltop Bottom Farm

Located at Monadnock Agricultural Center

60 Richardson Rd

391-8978, Square Bale Hay

Find us on Facebook and Instagram

Phoenix Farm

876-4562, Eggs (Chicken, Duck), Meat (Pasture-Raised Chickens, Lamb, Pork), phoenixfarm.org

Webber Sugar House

876-4554, Maple Syrup & Products

Whispering Winds Alpaca Farm

876-4569, Alpacas, Fiber, Yarn,

whisperingwindsalpacas.com

MARLOW

Grassy Brook Maple Products

446-3324, Maple Syrup & Products

Hodge Podge Farm

446-7917, Chicken, Eggs, Honey, Turkey

Painted Shadow Farm

446-3944, Chicken, Fiber, Turkey

Ruffled Feathers Farm

446-9474, Eggs, Maple Syrup,

Plants (Herbs, Vegetable Starts)

MASON

Barrett Hill Farm

878-4022, Farmstand; Beef, Fruit, Vegetables, barretthillfarm.com

MILFORD

Butternut Farm

673-2963, Flowers, Vegetables, Herbs,

Goat Products

butternutfarmmilford.com

Fitch’s Corner Farmstand

Eggs, Meat (Beef, Pork), Milk,

fitchscornerfarmstand.com

Holland Farm

673-0667, CSA, Farmstand;

Eggs, Goat Products (Cheese,

Milk & Soap), Vegetables, hollandfarmcsa.com

Lull Farm

673-3119, Berries, Eggs,

Vegetables, lullfarmllc.com

McLeod Bros. Orchards

673-3544, Apples, Pumpkins,

Vegetables, mcleodorchards.com

Miracle Acres Farm

673-9077, Honey, Maple Syrup,

miracleacresfarm.net

Milford Goat Dairy LLC

673-2963, Raw Goat Milk, Chevre, Farmhouse Cheddar, Goat Meat

www.milfordgoatdairy.com

Trombly Gardens

at Sunny Prairie Farm

673-0647, CSA, Farmstand; Eggs, Fruit, Meat (Beef, Pork),

Vegetables, tromblygardens.com

MONT VERNON

Julie’s Happy Hens

320-2355, Eggs (Chicken/

Duck), Meat (Grass fed Beef, Chicken, Duck, Turkey),

julieshappyhens.com

NELSON

Elemental Designs Fiber Arts

847-9763, Fleece, Lambs, Roving, Sheep (Romney), Yarn (Handspun and Cheshire Sheep)

Hidden Birch Farm

827-2950, Chicken, Eggs, Meat (Goat), Turkey,

hiddenbirchfarm.com

NEW IPSWICH

Amazing Flower Farm

878-9876, Fruit, Plants (Annuals, Perennials, Starter Vegetables)

Cargill Farm

769-7114, Fruits, Vegetables

Sleeping Monk Farm

Alpacas LLC

878-2183, Alpacas, Batts, Fleeces (Raw), Products (Felted Sheets, Finished Goods), Roving, Yarn,

sleepingmonkfarm.com

Sleepy Brook Farm

878-3502, Chicken, Pork,

facebook.com/sleepybrookfarm

Smith’s Berries

878-1719, PYO (Blueberries).

Winter’s Summer Home Farm

291-0459, CSA; Vegetables

NEWPORT

Bartlett’s Blueberries

863-2583, PYO Blueberries, Jams, Jellies

Bartlettsblueberryfarm.com

Beaver Pond Farm

543-1107, Farmstand, PYO; Vegetables, Fruit, Christmas Trees, Beef, Buffalo, Elk, Deer, Lamb, Pork, Honey, Cheese, Eggs, Maple Syrup

PETERBOROUGH

Far Sight Farm

924-4333, Chickens (Pasture-Raised)

Mad Radish CSA

443-643-5684, Vegetable CSA

madradishcsa.com

Nubanusit Neighborhood & Farm

924-3850, CSA, Tours First Sunday of the month, 2-4 pm,

peterboroughcohousing.org

Rosaly’s Garden & Farmstand

924-7774, Farmstand, PYO; Fruit, Herbs, Vegetables,

rosalysgarden.com

RICHMOND

Ewe Mountain View

239-8008, Bunnies (Angora), Eggs, Fleeces

Jarondie Farm

209-8088, Beef, Butcher Services,

www.jarondiefarm.com

RINDGE

Fieldstone Farm

899-6009, Maple Syrup

Sun Moon Farm

Vegetable CSA

899-2806, Chemical Free Local Produce Grown in Rindge

Sunflower Field Farm

899-2817, Cut Flowers, Herbs, Maple Syrup, Vegetables

White’s Farm Stand

899-5000, Farmstand;

Maple Syrup

& Products, Vegetables

ROXBURY

Nye Hill Farm

Eggs, Fruit, Herbs, Maple Syrup

Mushrooms, Vegetables

www.nyehillorganic.com

SHARON

Alpacas of Kilblaan Farm

924-6113, Alpacas, Fiber, kilblaanfarm.com

SPOFFORD

Double R Alpacas

Farm Store; Alpaca Breeding and Sales, doubleralpacas.com

Pisgah Farm

363-8006, Cooking Classes, Farm-to-Table Catering; Vegetables and Flowers (Seasonal)

www.pisgahfarm.com

STODDARD

Pitcher Mountain Blueberries

446-3655, PYO (Wild Blueberries)

Pitcher Mountain Farm

446-3350, Chicken, Eggs, Meat (Beef)

ShearLuck Farm

847-9708, Meat (Lamb), Wool

SURRY

Crescendo Acres

352-9380, Farm Store; Maple Syrup & Products, crescendoacres.com

Surry’s Wild & Woolly Farm

352-7193, Eggs

SWANZEY

Imagine That HONEY!

381-1717, Honey.

TEMPLE

Autumn Hill Farm

878-0802, Fruit, Vegetables

Ben’s Sugar Shack

562-6595, Maple Syrup & Products

Connolly Brothers Dairy Farm

924-5002, Eggs, Ice Cream, Meat (Beef), Milk

Fiber Dreams Farm

396-9136, Dyes, Fiber (Batts, Felt, Roving, Yarn), Rabbits (Angora), Sheep

New Field Farm

878-2063, Blueberries, Vegetables, newfield.locallygrown.net

Temple Mountain Beef

878-4290, Meat (Beef)

TROY

East Hill Farm

242-6495, Chicken, Honey,

Meat (Beef, Lamb, Pork),

east-hill-farm.com

Monadnock Berries

242-6417, PYO; Fruit, Vegetables, monadnockberries.com

The Red Fox Farm

242-3441, Chickens, Eggs, Vegetables

Tri-Well Farm

313-3264, Cheese (Artisan Goat Milk), Goat Milk (Raw),

triwellfarm@gmail.com

WALPOLE

Abenaki Springs Farm

209-7100, CSA; Chicken, Fruit,

Meat (Pork), Turkey, Vegetables,

abenakispringsfarm.com.

Alyson’s Orchard

756-9800, Farmstand, Fruit, PYO, alysonsorchard.com.

Boggy Meadow Farm

756-3300, Cheese,

boggymeadowfarm.com.

Brookfield Farm

445-5104, Meat (Grass-Fed Beef, Goat, Lamb), Milk.

Crescent Farm

756-4049, Meat (Beef, Pork).

Fletcher Farm

756-4230, Hay, Milk.

Homestead Farms

756-4800, PYO (Berries),

Farmstand; Maple Syrup, Plants (Bedding), Vegetables, homesteadfarmsnh.com.

Pete’s Stand

802-376-9737, Farmstand, Maple Syrup, Vegetables.

Walpole Creamery

445-5700, Ice Cream,

walpolecreamery.com.

Walpole Mountain View Winery at Barnett Hill Vineyard

756-3948, Tastings, Tours; Wine,

bhvineyard.com.

Walpole Valley Farms

756-2805, Chickens (Pastured), Eggs, Maple Syrup, Meat (100% Grass-Fed Beef, Pork), Turkeys (Pastured),Vegetables,

walpolevalleyfarms.com.

WASHINGTON

Eccardt Farm

495-3157, Farm Store; Meat

(Beef, Pork, Veal), Milk.

Halfmoon Farm

495 2070, Farmstand, PYO Blueberries,

Maple Syrup, Honey and Fresh Eggs.

www.halfmoonfarmnh.com

Lovell Mountain Farm &

Gardens

495-0055, Eggs, Herbs, Plants (Starter Vegetables), lovellmtn.com.

Mirage Alpacas

495-3435, Alpacas, Goats, Sheep,

miragealpacas.com.

WEST CHESTERFIELD

Kizazo Farm

256-6764, Chicken, Eggs, Vegetables.

Lily Brook Farm

256-3238, Cream (Raw), Eggs, Meat (Beef, Chicken, Pork, Turkey), Milk (Raw).

WESTMORELAND

Brick Oven Farm

399-7721, Chicken, Meat (Beef), Vegetables, brickovenfarm.com.

Edgefield Farm

399-9975, CSA, Meat (Whole Lamb), edgefieldsheep.com.

Fertile Fields Farm

399-7772, CSA; Herbs, Vegetables, fertilefieldsfarm.com.

High Hopes Farm

399-4305, PYO (Blueberries &

Raspberries),

highhopesorchard.com.

Hillside Springs Farm

399-7288, CSA; Fruit, Vegetables, hillsidespringsfarm.com.

Long Ridge Farm

313-8393, CVM/Romeldale Breeding Stock, Fleece (Raw), Rovings, Yarn, longridgefarm.com.

Old Ciderpress Farm

399-7210, PYO (Apples); Apples, Chestnuts, Heirloom Cider.

New Dawn Farm

518-929-6619, CSA; Herbs, Hops, Flowers, Fruit, Vegetables.

www.newdawnfarmnh.com

PJA Pioneer Gardens

762-2517, Farmstand, CSA;

Herbs, Vegetables,

www.pioneerjunioracademy.org.

Poocham Hill Winery

399-4496, wine,

poochamwinery.com.

Stuart & John’s Sugar House

399-7778, Maple Syrup & Products, stuartandjohnssugarhouse.com.

The Heron’s Half

991-9234, Vegetables.

WILTON

Bee Fields Farm

654-1097, CSA,

Medicinal Garden;

Eggs, Herbs, Vegetables,

beefieldsfarm.com.

Hungry Bear Farm

654-6626, CSA; Vegetables, Herbs.

Also in Mason.

hungrybearfarm.com.

Ledge Top Farm

620-7302, CSA; Eggs, Herbs, Vegetables, ledgetopfarm.com

WINCHESTER

Cheshire Garden

239-4173, Fruit (Jams, Jellies),

cheshiregarden.com.

Country Critters Farm

831-0534, Cheese (Aged & Fresh), Milk (Farmstead Goat),

countrycrittersfarm@gmail.com.

Full Measure Farm

239-4006, Meat (Whole Lamb), Fiber (Cotswold).

Manning Hill Farm

239-4397, Farm Store; Eggs,

Hay, Meat (Beef, Chicken, Pork), Milk, Maple Syrup,

manninghillfarm.com.

My Old Farm Pure Maple Syrup

239-6751, Maple Syrup.

Picadilly Farm

239-8718, CSA; Pork, Vegetables,

picadillyfarm.com.

