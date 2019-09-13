Farm Directory
Some farms are open seasonally. Please call ahead.
Telephone area code is 603 unless otherwise noted.
ACWORTH
Acworth Village Gardens
835-7986, Eggs, Vegetables
Blueberry Acres
835-2259, PYO; Blueberries
Knight Farm
835-9077, Beef, Cheese,
Pork, Yogurt
Squatters Farm
970-560-2574, Eggs, Vegetables
Two Girls Farm
Beef, Chicken, Eggs, Garlic, Pork,
ALSTEAD
Alstead Center Farm
835-2937, CSA,
Bascom Maple Farm
835-6361, Maple Syrup & Products,
Beryl Mountain View Farm
835-2246, Farm Campsites;
Grass-fed Beefalo Freezer Meat & Sides, Honey
Comstock Family Farm
835-6182, Farmstand, PYO;
Fruits, Vegetables
Cook Hill Farm
835-2592, Herb, Fruit,
Vegetable Starter Plants
Days Natural Family Farm
209-9133, Chicken, Duck,
Eggs, Meat (Goat, Rabbit)
Dustin’s Sugarhouse
835-6070, Maple Syrup & Products
Flying Cloud Dairy
835-2519, Cream & Milk (Raw),
Goats Milk
Kercewich Farm
835-2520, Cream & Milk (Raw),
Maple Syrup & Products,
Meat (Grass-Fed Beefalo, Lamb & Pork),
Turkey, Yogurt (Raw)
Linden Apiaries
756-9056, Beekeeping Supplies
Misty Meadow Oxfords
835-2829, Sheep Breeding
Sanctuary’s Alpaca Farm
756-3410, Alpacas, Fiber,
Sunset Farm
835-6210, Flowers (Cut),
Vegetables
Village Roots CSA
477-5533, Pasture-raised Pork, Chicken, Turkey,
Rabbit, Lamb, Beef, Naturally Tanned
Sheep Hides, Spring and Fall Greens,
PYO Berries; Permaculture Design,
Classes and Consultation
Warren Farm
835-2490, Wagon/Carriage/Sleigh Rides
(with Belgian Draft Horses)
Whittaker’s Homestead & Greenhouses
835-6463, Starter Plants, Flowers,
Vegetables, Bison Meat, Eggs, Local Products
AMHERST
Field O’Dreams Farm
620-0166 or 620-0165, Eggs, Beef,
Honey, Maple Syrup, Raw Goats Milk,
Vegetables, Sell Nigerian Dwarf dairy goats
ANTRIM
Brimstone Woods at Liberty Farm
588-6539, Eggs, Goat Milk
Products, Meat (Chicken, Pork)
Hidden Hill Farm Alpacas
588-3320, Alpacas, Breeding
Stock, hhfalpacas.com
Patten Hill Farm
588-2122, Blueberries,
Christmas Trees, Honey, Maple Syrup,
Tenney Farm
588-2020, Eggs, Fruit, Vegetables,
Windfall Farm
588-3296, Farm Shop; Eggs
(Free-range), Fleeces,
Flowers (Cut), Turkeys, Vegetables, Yarn,
BENNINGTON
Back Mountain Beefalo Farm
289-6846, Meat (Beef, Pork), Turkey
CHARLESTOWN
Hemingway Farms
826-3336, CSA, Farmstand; Annuals,
Herbs, Cut Flowers, Perennials,
Plant Starts, Fruit, Vegetables,
Honey, Eggs, Hemingwayfarms.com
Peachblow Farm
826-3980, PYO, Farmstand;
Strawberries, Vegetables
CHESTERFIELD
Hubner Farm
363-4675, Meat (Beef)
CLAREMONT
Crazy H Farm
crazyhfarm@gmail.com, Farmstand;
Fruits, Vegetables,Plants, Flowers,
Beef, Pork, Chicken
Hilltop Farm
543-0549, Mesclun Mix, Beef, Eggs
DUBLIN
Dana Farm
Honey, Vegetables,
Farmer John’s Plot
289-5927, CSA, Farmstand;
Chickens, Eggs, Pickles, Turkey, Vegetables
Morning Star
Maple Sugar House
563-9218, Maple Syrup & Products
Oxbow Farm
563-7991, Chicken, Eggs,
Meat Birds, oxbowfarmnh.com
FITZWILLIAM
Boulder Meadow Farm
585-9567, Beef, Chickens (Whole),
Eggs (USDA cert.), Lamb, Turkeys
Damon Farm
585-7228, Cheese, Cream,
Milk (Raw), Ice Cream, Yogurt
Patchwork Southdowns
585-9814, Meat (Sheep), Wool
Tracie’s Community Farm
72 Jaffrey Rd., Fitzwilliam, NH
603-568-6102
Spring, Summer, Fall Shares
Stand: Veg., Herb & Flower Plants
Store: Veg., Eggs, Cheese,
Flowers, Walpole Creamery Ice Cream
FRANCESTOWN
Lost Village Farm
547-3509, Meat (Grass-Fed Beef)
Rocky Meadow Farm
547-6464, Meat (Grass-Fed Beef)
GILSUM
Bee Tree Farm & The New Hampshire Honey Bee
354-8019, Beekeeping Supplies,
Honey, nhhoneybee.com
Ridge View Farm
352-9044, Plants (Bedding,
Seedlings), Vegetables,
Vera Flora Farm
313-5159, Cut Flowers, Garlic,
veraflorafarm@gmail.com, veraflorafarm.com
Facebook: Vera Flora Farm
GREENFIELD
Pamomile Fine Handmade Soaps
547-2198, Herbal Soaps,
Spring Pond Farm
547-2964, Farm Tours, Farm Shop; Alpacas
(Registered Huacaya Breeder), Garments (Hand-Knit), Yarn
Stonegate Farm & Flowers
547-3395, Perennials, Hostas,
Daylilies Exotic Conifers,
Chicken and Lamb
Ten Talents Farm
547-2621, Registered Rambouillets
and Natural-colored Wool
Winters’ Light Farm
547-9997, Eggs, Lamb, Wool
GREENVILLE
Darling Hill Community Farm
878-3130, CSA; Eggs, Herbs,
Vegetables
HANCOCK
Brimstone Hollow Farm
525-8127, Felt, Fleeces (NH-Made Romney),
Meat (Lamb), Roving (Natural & Hand-Dyed),
Yarn (Handspun)
Main Street Cheese/Goat Dairy
525-3300, Fresh & Aged Goat Cheeses,
Raw Milk, Goat Meat
37 Main Street shop open daily
Norway Hill Orchard
525-4912, PYO; Apples
HARRISVILLE
Eastview Flowers
499-2009, Flowers,
Bouquets for Events
Farwell Farm
209-1544, Turkey, Meat (Beef, Pork)
Grand Monadnock Maple Farm
933-0832, Maple Syrup,
Candy and Cream
Mayfair Farm
827-3925, Artisanal Sausage,
eggs, meat & poultry, prepared foods & pastry
Railroad Express Sugar House
827-3245 (call first), Maple Syrup & Products
Wellscroft Farm and Wellscroft Fence Systems, LLC
827-3464, Eggs, Meat (Lamb & Goat)
HILLSBOROUGH
Bit O’Heaven Fiber Farm
464-4392, Roving (Hand-Painted),
Wool (Alpaca, Angora & Mohair),
Yarns (Handspun)
Clark Summit Alpacas
464-2910, Open Farm Days;
Handmade Items, Roving, Yarn,
Holland Homestead Farm
424-888-GOAT, Eggs, Goat Milk Products, Pork, Poultry,
Farmsteads of New England at Rosewald Farm
464-2590, Farmstand; Vegetables,
Western View Farm
464-3015, Meat (Freezer Lambs),
Roving & Yarn (Shetland)
Winter Hill Farm Store
428-7379, Farm Store; Dairy
Products, Flowers, Honey,
Meats, Maple Syrup, winterhillfarm.com
HINSDALE
Echo Farm Puddings
336-7706 x11, Pudding,
Wingate Farm
392-0318 or 413-522-3039,
Eggs, Chicken, Pork (Pasture-raised),
Vegetables, Wedding Flowers
JAFFREY
Boutwell Sugar House
532-7621, Maple Syrup
Foggy Hill Farm
593-5325, CSA
Monadnock Sugar House
Maple Syrup & Products,
Shattuck Farm
532-8356, Eggs, Vegetables
Wild Star Farm
532-2434, Meat (Rabbit),
Vegetables
KEENE
Archway Farm
352-3198, Farmstand; Meat (Pork), Livestock
archway.farm
Borden Maple Tree Farm
352-6466, PYO Blueberries,
Maple Syrup & Products
Green Wagon Farm
Vegetables, fruit, and cut flowers.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/
greenwagonfarm www.thegreenwagonfarm.com
Dusty Dog Horse Farm
603-852-8029 Lessons, Boarding, Summer Camp,
Grass-Fed Beef (while supplies last)
www.dustydoghorsefarm.com and on Facebook
Julie’s Garden at Maple Lane Farm and Greenhouse
Annual and Perennial Flowers, Hanging Baskets,
Vegetable Starter Plants and Herbs.
Custom Planting. Open May and June
Facebook: juliesgarden.atmaplelanefarm
Mt. Caesar Alpacas
355-3555, Farm Store; Clothing, Fiber, Yarn,
Stonewall Farm
357-7278, CSA, Farmstand; Cheese, Eggs,
Maple Syrup & Products, Meat (Beef), Vegetables,
Wichland Woods
357-2758, Mushrooms,
LANGDON
Clark’s Sugar House
Valley View Bison
835-6863, Maple Syrup,
Meat (Bison)
FarView Farm
603-313-7115; Grass-fed Lamb,
Breeding Stock, Fiber Products.
Shorts Sugar House
835-2909, Maple Syrup & Products
LYNDEBOROUGH
Fox Den Farm
554-5596, Eggs, Starter Plants
(Herb, Vegetable), Vegetables
Paradise Farm
345-0860, PYO (Fruit); Berries, Eggs,
Honey, Milk (Goat), Meat (Grass-fed Beef, Pork)
MARLBOROUGH
Earth Haven Farm
876-4036, Hay, Fleeces (Romney),
Meat (Grass-Fed Beef & Beefalo, Lamb)
Gap Mountain Goats
439-0083, Meat (Duck, Goat, Kiko Goats, Duck),
Duck Eggs, gapmountaingoats.com
Hilltop Bottom Farm
Located at Monadnock Agricultural Center
60 Richardson Rd
391-8978, Square Bale Hay
Find us on Facebook and Instagram
Phoenix Farm
876-4562, Eggs (Chicken, Duck),
Meat (Pasture-Raised Chickens, Lamb, Pork),
Webber Sugar House
876-4554, Maple Syrup & Products
Whispering Winds Alpaca Farm
876-4569, Alpacas, Fiber, Yarn,
MARLOW
Grassy Brook Maple Products
446-3324, Maple Syrup & Products
Hodge Podge Farm
446-7917, Chicken, Eggs, Honey, Turkey
Painted Shadow Farm
446-3944, Chicken, Fiber, Turkey
Ruffled Feathers Farm
446-9474, Eggs, Maple Syrup,
Plants (Herbs, Vegetable Starts)
MASON
Barrett Hill Farm
878-4022, Farmstand; Beef,
Fruit, Vegetables, barretthillfarm.com
MILFORD
Butternut Farm
673-2963, Flowers, Vegetables,
Herbs, Goat Products
Fitch’s Corner Farmstand
Eggs, Meat (Beef, Pork), Milk,
Holland Farm
673-0667, CSA, Farmstand;
Eggs, Goat Products (Cheese,
Milk & Soap), Vegetables,
Lull Farm
673-3119, Berries, Eggs,
Vegetables, lullfarmllc.com
McLeod Bros. Orchards
673-3544, Apples, Pumpkins,
Vegetables, mcleodorchards.com
Miracle Acres Farm
673-9077, Honey, Maple Syrup,
Milford Goat Dairy LLC
673-2963, Raw Goat Milk, Chevre,
Farmhouse Cheddar, Goat Meat
Trombly Gardens
at Sunny Prairie Farm
673-0647, CSA, Farmstand;
Eggs, Fruit, Meat (Beef, Pork),
Vegetables, tromblygardens.com
MONT VERNON
Julie’s Happy Hens
320-2355, Eggs (Chicken/
Duck), Meat (Grass fed Beef,
Chicken, Duck, Turkey),
NELSON
Elemental Designs Fiber Arts
847-9763, Fleece, Lambs,
Roving, Sheep (Romney), Yarn
(Handspun and Cheshire Sheep)
Hidden Birch Farm
827-2950, Chicken, Eggs,
Meat (Goat), Turkey,
NEW IPSWICH
Amazing Flower Farm
878-9876, Fruit, Plants
(Annuals, Perennials, Starter Vegetables)
Cargill Farm
769-7114, Fruits, Vegetables
Sleeping Monk Farm Alpacas LLC
878-2183, Alpacas, Batts, Fleeces (Raw),
Products (Felted Sheets, Finished Goods),
Roving, Yarn, sleepingmonkfarm.com
Sleepy Brook Farm
878-3502, Chicken, Pork,
Smith’s Berries
878-1719, PYO (Blueberries).
Winter’s Summer Home Farm
291-0459, CSA; Vegetables
PETERBOROUGH
Far Sight Farm
924-4333, Chickens (Pasture-Raised)
Mad Radish CSA
443-643-5684, Vegetable CSA
Nubanusit Neighborhood & Farm
924-3850, CSA, Tours First Sunday of the month, 2-4 pm,
Rosaly’s Garden & Farmstand
924-7774, Farmstand, PYO; Fruit, Herbs, Vegetables,
RICHMOND
Ewe Mountain View
239-8008, Bunnies (Angora), Eggs, Fleeces
Jarondie Farm
209-8088, Beef, Butcher Services,
RINDGE
Fieldstone Farm
899-6009, Maple Syrup
Sun Moon Farm
Vegetable CSA
899-2806, Chemical-free Local Produce
Grown in Rindge
Sunflower Field Farm
899-2817, Cut Flowers, Herbs,
Maple Syrup, Vegetables
White’s Farm Stand
899-5000, Farmstand;
Maple Syrup
& Products, Vegetables
ROXBURY
Nye Hill Farm
Eggs, Fruit, Herbs, Maple Syrup
Mushrooms, Vegetables
SHARON
Alpacas of Kilblaan Farm
924-6113, Alpacas, Fiber,
SPOFFORD
Double R Alpacas
Farm Store; Alpaca Breeding and Sales,
Pisgah Farm
363-8006, Cooking Classes,
Farm-to-Table Catering; Vegetables
and Flowers (Seasonal)
STODDARD
Pitcher Mountain Blueberries
446-3655, PYO (Wild Blueberries)
Pitcher Mountain Farm
446-3350, Chicken, Eggs, Meat (Beef)
ShearLuck Farm
847-9708, Meat (Lamb), Wool
SURRY
Crescendo Acres
352-9380, Farm Store;
Maple Syrup & Products,
Surry’s Wild & Woolly Farm
352-7193, Eggs
SWANZEY
Imagine That HONEY!
381-1717, Honey
TEMPLE
Autumn Hill Farm
878-0802, Fruit, Vegetables
Ben’s Sugar Shack
562-6595, Maple Syrup & Products
Connolly Brothers Dairy Farm
924-5002, Eggs, Ice Cream, Meat (Beef), Milk
Fiber Dreams Farm
396-9136, Dyes, Fiber (Batts,
Felt, Roving, Yarn), Rabbits (Angora), Sheep
New Field Farm
878-2063, Blueberries, Vegetables,
Temple Mountain Beef
878-4290, Meat (Beef)
TROY
East Hill Farm
242-6495, Chicken, Honey,
Meat (Beef, Lamb, Pork),
Monadnock Berries
242-6417, PYO; Fruit, Vegetables,
The Red Fox Farm
242-3441, Chickens, Eggs, Vegetables
Tri-Well Farm
313-3264, Cheese (Artisan Goat Milk),
Goat Milk (Raw),
WALPOLE
Abenaki Springs Farm
209-7100, CSA; Chicken, Fruit,
Meat (Pork), Turkey, Vegetables,
Alyson’s Orchard
756-9800, Farmstand, Fruit,
PYO, alysonsorchard.com
Boggy Meadow Farm
756-3300, Cheese,
Brookfield Farm
445-5104, Meat (Grass-Fed Beef,
Goat, Lamb), Milk.
Crescent Farm
756-4049, Meat (Beef, Pork)
Fletcher Farm
756-4230, Hay, Milk
Homestead Farms
756-4800, PYO (Berries),
Farmstand; Maple Syrup, Plants
(Bedding), Vegetables, homesteadfarmsnh.com
Pete’s Stand
802-376-9737, Farmstand,
Maple Syrup, Vegetables
Walpole Creamery
445-5700, Ice Cream,
Walpole Mountain View Winery
at Barnett Hill Vineyard
756-3948, Tastings, Tours; Wine,
Walpole Valley Farms
756-2805, Chickens (Pastured),
Eggs, Maple Syrup, Meat (100% Grass-Fed Beef, Pork),
Turkeys (Pastured),Vegetables,
WASHINGTON
Eccardt Farm
495-3157, Farm Store; Meat
(Beef, Pork, Veal), Milk
Halfmoon Farm
495 2070, Farmstand, PYO Blueberries,
Maple Syrup, Honey and Fresh Eggs,
Lovell Mountain Farm & Gardens
495-0055, Eggs, Herbs, Plants
(Starter Vegetables),
Mirage Alpacas
495-3435, Alpacas, Goats, Sheep,
WEST CHESTERFIELD
Kizazo Farm
256-6764, Chicken, Eggs, Vegetables.
Lily Brook Farm
256-3238, Cream (Raw),
Eggs, Meat (Beef, Chicken, Pork, Turkey), Milk (Raw)
WESTMORELAND
Brick Oven Farm
399-7721, Chicken, Meat (Beef),
Vegetables, brickovenfarm.com
Edgefield Farm
399-9975, CSA, Meat (Whole Lamb)
Fertile Fields Farm
399-7772, CSA; Herbs, Vegetables,
High Hopes Farm
399-4305, PYO (Blueberries &
Raspberries),
Hillside Springs Farm
399-7288, CSA; Fruit, Vegetables,
Long Ridge Farm
313-8393, CVM/Romeldale Breeding Stock,
Fleece (Raw), Rovings, Yarn, longridgefarm.com
Old Ciderpress Farm
399-7210, PYO (Apples);
Apples, Chestnuts, Heirloom Cider
New Dawn Farm
518-929-6619, CSA; Herbs, Hops,
Flowers, Fruit, Vegetables
PJA Pioneer Gardens
762-2517, Farmstand, CSA;
Herbs, Vegetables,
Poocham Hill Winery
399-4496, wine,
Stuart & John’s Sugar House
399-7778, Maple Syrup & Products,
The Heron’s Half
991-9234, Vegetables
WILTON
Bee Fields Farm
654-1097, CSA,
Medicinal Garden;
Eggs, Herbs, Vegetables,
Hungry Bear Farm
654-6626, CSA; Vegetables, Herbs
Also in Mason.
Ledge Top Farm
620-7302, CSA; Eggs, Herbs,
Vegetables, ledgetopfarm.com
WINCHESTER
Cheshire Garden
239-4173, Fruit (Jams, Jellies),
Country Critters Farm
831-0534, Cheese (Aged & Fresh),
Milk (Farmstead Goat),
Full Measure Farm
239-4006, Meat (Whole Lamb), Fiber (Cotswold)
Manning Hill Farm
239-4397, Farm Store; Eggs,
Hay, Meat (Beef, Chicken, Pork),
Milk, Maple Syrup,
My Old Farm Pure Maple Syrup
239-6751, Maple Syrup
Picadilly Farm
239-8718, CSA; Pork, Vegetables,
