Camp GlenBrook
Camp Glen Brook weaves traditional New England camping with the ideals of Waldorf education. Our co-ed summer camp seeks to inspire and empower children from 3rd -10th grades to be involved in their communities and be good stewards of the earth.
35 Glen Brook Road,
Marlborough, N.H. 03455
603-876-3342
High Mowing School
AWARENESS • RESILIENCE • ENGAGEMENT
We educate our students to seek truth and fulfill their highest potential, to impart meaningful purpose to their lives and to contribute courageously to the positive development of the world. Bus routes • $2.7M financial aid. Visit us! Pre-school-grade 8: pinehill.org/visit • grades 9-12:
222 Isaac Frye Highway
Wilton, N.H. 03086
603-654-9408
Franklin Pierce University
One University. Boundless opportunity.
Students grow in intellectual curiosity and professional discipline at Franklin Pierce University. Dedicated faculty challenge residential and online undergraduates and graduate students in programs including business, health sciences, education, liberal arts and more.
40 University Drive
Rindge, N.H. 03461
603-899-4000
Kroka Expeditions
Kroka Expeditions is a nonprofit wilderness expedition school based on a year-round, organic farm in Marlow, New Hampshire. We believe that consciousness and altruistic will can be brought forward through a living relationship with the natural world and by taking our places within the circle of community.
767 Forest Road (NH Route 123)
Marlow, N.H. 03456
603-835-9087
Monadnock Waldorf School
Monadnock Waldorf School offers an innovative preschool through grade 8 curriculum integrating academics, art, music, and sports to educate the whole child: head, hands and heart. Our students develop the creativity, curiosity and critical thinking they need to meet the future.
424 Old Walpole Road
Keene, N.H. 03431
603-357-4442
www.monadnockwaldorfschool.org
Montessori School House
of Cheshire County
Montessori Schoolhouse of Cheshire County offers educational programs for children ages 16 months to 6 years old in a beautiful, peaceful environment that cultivates children’s natural curiosity. For more information visit www.mshocc.org or call 603-352-3301.
28 Hurricane Road
Keene, NH 03431
603-352-3301
Mountain Shadows School
Mountain Shadows, founded in 1985, is a small progressive farm school serving students in grades one through eight. Active learning, the development of a strong work ethic, and an awareness of the importance of good citizenry are at the core of each school day.
149 Valley Rd.
Dublin, N.H. 03444
603-563-8170
Oak Meadow School
Oak Meadow provides flexible, progressive homeschooling curriculum for students in K-12. Our experiential coursework encourages creativity, critical thinking and intellectual development through interdisciplinary projects. Use independently or enroll in our accredited distance learning school for teacher support.
P.O. Box 1346
Brattleboro, VT 05302
802-251-7250
Stonewall Farm
Stonewall Farm offers field trips, workshops, and camps to provide students with the opportunity to explore, play and learn on 120+ acres of farm, forest and wetland.
242 Chesterfield Road
Keene, NH 03431
603-357-7278
Well School
The Well School is an independent day school for children preschool through 8th grade in Peterborough, New Hampshire. Our philosophy emphasizes a solid academic and experiential foundation, small class sizes, and the importance of the arts, outdoors and physical activity.
36 Well School Road,
Peterborough, NH 03458
603-924-6908
The Winchendon School
What makes The Winchendon School a better way to do high school? People notice a difference when they meet us. Our students tell us they came to The Winchendon School for the academics and for the engaged, dynamic community they discover here. Like our students, we’d prefer not to use labels. Here, we allow each student to find their place and be a part of something larger.
172 Ash Street
P.O. Box 1346
Winchendon, Mass. 01475
978-297-7896