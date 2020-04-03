A lot goes on at the Connolly Brothers Dairy Farm & Sugar House. In the little farm store next to the cow barn, raw milk shares a cooler with eggs and cheese; freezers hold beef and pork and lamb, as well as frozen dinners made by a local company using Connolly beef. Shelves hold maple syrup and hand cream; a sign lists several dozen flavors of ice cream. All of it is either produced on the farm or made elsewhere with milk from Connolly cows. They sell hay, too, and composted manure from their animals, and also manage a hunting preserve stocked with game birds.
Chris, Mike and Pat Connolly bought the business from their parents, Lynda and Martin Connolly, in 1996, after Pat, the youngest, graduated from college. They’d grown up on the farm and wanted to keep it going. At that time, they sold all their milk wholesale. But milking 60-plus cows wasn’t enough to support them once they started families, and quadrupling the size of the dairy herd wasn’t the way they wanted to go, especially given the low prices farmers receive for wholesale milk. Instead, they got into the retail business, selling raw milk on the farm.
At the height of their raw-milk business, around 2007, they were selling 100 gallons a day. Meanwhile, though, they’d started exploring value-added products. Ice cream came first.
Unlike raw milk, which is a fairly niche market, “ice cream is universal,” Chris Connolly says. “And in New England, [people] eat it year-round.”
Three of the flavors are made with their maple syrup: a maple cream, a maple walnut, and a maple and caramelized-bacon flavor called Sweet Piggy.
But even New Englanders only eat so much ice cream in the cold months. So, maple sugaring fills a hole in what would otherwise be a slow time of year. A couple of winters back, they were having an especially tough time, Chris says, because the drought had halved their usual hay crop and they had to buy feed.
March, with its NH Maple Month open weekends, was a godsend that year, he says: “I remember standing in the front door, and the cars were rolling in, and … I almost burst into tears, looking out at the people coming.”
Folks come for the maple, but they leave with plenty of other Connolly Farm products as well. Chris knows the numbers off the top of his head: Three years ago, the average Maple Month visitor spent $12; last year, $26.
Diversification is enabling them to build a sustainable business. But Chris says that what they are doing now wouldn’t have been possible during their parents’ time running the farm. These days, “there’s more people (who) are concerned about where their food comes from,” Chris says. “People appreciate what we’re doing.”
When they sold wholesale, they didn’t have that connection with their customers. Getting to meet the folks who buy their products “just gives you … pride in what you’re doing,” Chris says. “It makes you want to do a better job.”
The three brothers run the farm with assistance from their wives, Jennifer, Cindy and Jill; their parents; a couple of teenage helpers; and an extended network of family friends who drop in to lend a hand. Generally, Mike makes the ice cream, Pat does the bulk of the tractor work, spreading manure and mowing the hay, and Chris takes care of the cows and serves as the general manager for the farm. But, they stress, “everybody knows how to do everything.” The Connollys are jacks-of-all-trades, and the evidence of their handiwork is all around them.
When the elder Connollys bought the land in 1967, it was just a tree-covered lot. Martin built the barn in 1981 and brought in the first cows the next year. The Connollys have built everything themselves — from the sugar shack to houses for each of the three brothers and their families.
If all goes as planned, visitors to the farm this March will be able to appreciate the newest building, a 1,800-square-foot farm store the Connollys are building with lumber harvested and milled on their land. On the outside of the new store, above the double doors, a large version of the farm’s logo is painted: a cow and calf munching on flowers. The painting was done by a former falconry apprentice of Martin’s who’s now a professional artist.
And if you just thought, “Wait, he was also a falconer?” you’re not alone. “We can tell you a hundred million things that we do,” Pat says, grinning.
That variety is one of the things Pat likes most about farming. “You have freedom,” he says. “You’re out and about … you get to do a lot more things that normal people don’t get to do.”
Chris agrees. “Occasionally it’s work,” he says, “when you’re knee-deep in manure out in the cow barn [or] when something breaks, but for the most part, it keeps us all going … We have full stomachs and enjoy what we do.”
Marisa D. Keller is a writer and editor who lives in Brattleboro, Vermont.