Cross country skiing has changed a lot over the 5,000 years since it was first practiced in Scandinavia. By modern times, skis and bindings made of split wood and leather had been replaced by ultra-lightweight skis made of wood or polyurethane foam, with many having an aluminum core. Furry boots are out, too, replaced by plastic or leather technological marvels that keep your feet warm while keeping you rolling across the countryside.
Despite the changes, 21st-century cross country skiing has many things in common with historical skiing. Over the years, its uses have evolved, from a mode of travel or for hunting and trapping to an Olympic sport. But most people don’t take up cross country skiing to compete. For many, it’s a recreational activity that allows them to get out into the forests and fields during the long winter months, enjoying the solitude and looking for wildlife. And many people cross country ski because it’s an excellent way to get a little bit of exercise and get the heart pumping.
Today, cross country skiing, also known as Nordic skiing, has evolved again, becoming the perfect activity for the pandemic-weary masses.
“Cross country skiing is the perfect pandemic activity because it is outdoors, it is great exercise, there is no waiting in lift lines or around large groups of people, and wearing a face mask actually helps keep you warmer,” says Spencer Knickerbocker, a board member of the Marlboro Nordic Ski Club (www.marlboronordicskiclub.com) in southern Vermont.
The ski club is a new nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting Nordic skiing and the maintenance of the trail network formerly tended by Marlboro College. Working with the new owners of the campus, Democracy Builders, the club will be maintaining 10 miles of groomed Nordic trails, including a new, professionally designed and constructed 2.5-kilometer loop that will be groomed for skate skiing.
The club will also make available children’s equipment for day use and offer instruction and youth racing through the Bill Koch Youth Ski League.
Membership to the club is open to all: $50 for an individual; $100 for a family.
Knickerbocker says the ski club will work with individuals and families who can’t afford the membership fee because they want to share the joys of cross country skiing with everyone.
“Nordic skiing offers an opportunity for individuals to enjoy nature and engage in a socially distanced activity when performed safely,” says Knickerbocker.
At Timber Creek (www.timbercreekxc.com) in Dover, Vermont, manager Kelly Kahler says cross country skiing is a great way to vent some “pent up frustration with the limitations COVID has bestowed upon us.”
Kahler notes that cross country skiing enriches the body and the spirit.
“Communing with nature leads us to better inner communication with our emotions and our physical wellbeing. Discovery comes in many forms,” says Kahler. “Greet this winter warmly ... by staying active.”
WHERE TO CROSS COUNTRY SKI IN THE AREA
MONADNOCK REGION
- Monadnock State Park • Jaffrey, NH
www.nhstateparks.org/visit/state-parks/monadnock-state-park
- Otter Brook Lake and Dam • Keene & Roxbury, NH www.nae.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Otter-Brook-Lake
- Road’s End Farm and Ski Touring Center • Chesterfield, NH
https://roadsendfarm.com
- Stonewall Farm • Keene, NH
www.stonewallfarm.org
- The Heald Tract • Wilton, NH
https://forestsociety.org/property/heald-tract
- The Inn at East Hill Farm • Troy, NH
https://east-hill-farm.com
- Woodbound Inn Cross Country • Rindge, NH
800-688-7770 • www.woodbound.com
NEARBY VERMONT
- Cross Country Ski Center, White House of Wilmington • Wilmington, VT
https://whitehouseinnvt.com
- Grafton Ponds Outdoor Center • Grafton, VT
www.graftoninnvermont.com/grafton-trails
- Prospect Mountain XC Ski Center • Woodford, VT
www.prospectmountain.com
- Timber Creek • Dover, VT
www.timbercreekxc.com
- Windham Hill Inn • West Townshend, VT
www.windhamhill.com
NEARBY MASSACHUSETTS
- Canterbury Farm • Becket, MA
www.canterbury-farms.com
- Maple Corner Farm • Granville, MA
www.maplecornerfarm.com
- Northfield Mountain Cross Country Ski Area • Northfield, MA
www.bywayswestmass.com/map-markers/northfield-mountain-recreation-and-environmental-center
- Notchview • Windsor, MA
https://thetrustees.org/place/notchview
- Stump Sprouts • Hawley, MA
www.stumpsprouts.com
Robert Audette writes from Swanzey, New Hampshire.