Community-building places outside of work and home

Social networking online — or having our faces glued to screens for a good chunk of our day — was considered a huge societal problem. Then the pandemic hit.
Now, platforms used to connect with others, like FaceTime and Zoom, are considered a lifeline.
As a result of social distancing efforts, hangouts with family haven’t been possible these past few months and won’t be for the foreseeable future.
While FaceTime, Zoom, House Party, and a host of other platforms have been seen as a mere substitute for in-person interaction, the stay-at-home order has also fostered some creative ideas among users.
Traditionally, Zoom is a platform used for business conferencing; during the pandemic, it’s been popular with teachers to deliver at-home lessons to students.
One social Zoom trend is the virtual “happy hour,” during which participants in the video chat can catch up with family and/or friends while each enjoys their respective favorite beverage.
Allison Reid was part of a video conference cocktail hour with her and her mother in Keene and her sister and sister-in-law in Idaho.
“It was great, and we agreed to do it weekly,” she says.
“Zoom is saving my sanity,” writes Susan Gettum in a Facebook post. “I’ve been having multiple evening and weekend sessions with different groups of friends per week (some here in Keene — some in other towns).”
Lena Kridlo, of Keene, was part of a “dinner party” with friends.
“We all signed into a Zoom meeting while eating,” she wrote.
Korinne McManus thought even further outside the box, hosting a dance party with family via FaceTime.
Some are looking for a little fun online beyond catching up.
Bethany Morin has been playing card games (Cards Against Humanity) and board games such as Clue and Monopoly via the Hasbro app with friends.
Others gotta sing, like Beth Zinn.
“I am loving the Quarantine Karaoke Facebook group and have started two of my own small (groups) now,” she wrote on Facebook.
For members of groups connected by hobbies, video conferencing is equally important.
Theresa Chabot attends a video conference version of her book club; Michelle Jones takes fitness classes offered by her gym online. Tracey Armentrout Borden is part of a group of Keene High School “hockey mom” friends meeting at least once a week via Zoom to chat and socialize.
“Our season was canceled right before the championship game. We were not ready for it to be over, so this is giving us a chance to still enjoy each other’s company and hopefully find some closure. Great fun!” she wrote on Facebook.
For some, this time has been about adjusting to meet crucial expectations in the interest of maintaining normalcy.
“April Rainier,” a sponsor and member of a 12-step recovery program, attends a Saturday morning meeting that met at a church until the pandemic hit.
“We understood how important this fellowship and support is to us, so in a period of four days, we went from meeting in-person to online.”
Because anonymity is the cornerstone of the organization, security online is paramount. Rainier explained some kinks with that had to be worked out in using Zoom for meetings.
If you’re an introvert, she says, Zoom is a great tool.
“You can’t be seen on screen,” she says. “You don’t have to leave the house — you can listen and participate as you choose. It’s like this space ... you can dip your toe (in the recovery program).”
“It helped us stay in service to others,” she says. “Maintaining that connection is so important.”
Nicole Colson writes from Swanzey, New Hampshire.