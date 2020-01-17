Christina Major

There is hope of healing.” is is the main

message that Christina Major, founder of

Cooper’s Crossroads, wants everyone to

know. “We can all become unstuck and our lives can

become full.” And Major uses Dusty Dog Farm — a

100-acre farm surrounded by horses, cows, dogs and

mountain views — to help with healing.

Major, co-owner and head trainer at Dusty Dog Farm

— which boards horses and offers horseback riding

lessons at its 100-acre farm at 700 West St. in Keene —

also runs a nonprofit called Cooper’s Crossroads.

is nonprofit was created in 2017 to “share what

adverse childhood experiences and trauma can do to all of

us and that there is hope of healing out there,” says Major.

“It started out as an awareness organization and now has

turned into a very active organization in the community.”

e seeds of the nonprofit were started just a few years

ago when Major suddenly found herself alone in her car,

on a strange road in a strange town and unable to recollect

how she got there. Major had suffered a life of abandonment,

sexual abuse, eating disorders, self-harm, and other

adverse childhood experiences. at day, when she found

herself alone, she was scared and unable to function

or cope. With guidance from people who love her, she

checked herself into Sierra Tucson, a treatment center with

a mission to treat the whole person, mind, body, spirit and

emotions. Her one-month inpatient treatment kicked o

the healing process for Major. A process that planted “a

little seed of desire” in her brain to help others know that

there is a hope of healing.

“I kind of felt like my treatment was college on

steroids,” Major says. “Not only did I begin a healing

process myself, but I also started to get an education

behind why this is so important and why adverse childhood

experiences are reflected on our whole life.”

Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are significant

childhood traumas which can result in actual

changes in brain development. They may affect a child’s

ability to learn, their social skills, and can have an

impact on long-term health. The Center for Disease

Control and Prevention considered ACEs as one of the

Christina Major, founder of Cooper’s Crossroad at Dusty

Dog Farm in Keene.

significant health issues of the current

century. ACEs affect health through stress

that the trauma creates. is can damage a

child’s developing brain and overall health.

Some examples of ACEs are emotional

abuse, physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional

neglect, physical neglect, domestic

violence, substance abuse at home, mental

illness at home, parental separation or

divorce, and incarceration of a household

member.

Major learned that there is hope of

healing from ACEs. is hope is in the

form of resilience, the ability to adjust

when negative things happen to a person.

Both internal and external resources can

help build resiliency, which research has

shown to reduce the effects of ACEs. It is

this resilience that Cooper’s Corner teaches

through its “Farming for Resilience”

program.

Farming for Resilience is a partnership

under the Cooper’s Crossroad initiative

to bring social and emotional learning for

at-risk children beyond the classroom. They

currently work with children from two area

elementary schools — Symonds Elementary

in Keene and Cutler Elementary in Swanzey

— using horseback riding and other farm activities

as the building block for strengthening

social and emotional skills. The nonprofit

is also beginning to work with Keene High

School students as well. e program busses

students to Dusty Dog Farm in Keene and

they work through a curriculum consisting

of four main categories: courage, gratitude,

forgiveness, and compassion in action.

In addition to the Farming for Resilience

program, Cooper’s Crossroad offers outreach

through speaking engagements. is

outreach aims to network with the existing

resources in the community surrounding

trauma. Cooper’s Crossroad also offers

workshops to raise awareness of the effects of

trauma, as well as awareness events that help

support the goal to “melt the myth of trauma”

at the root of the nonprofit’s outreach.

e goal is to bring awareness to trauma

and the effects of trauma in early childhood.

rough awareness of the health and developmental

implication of early childhood

trauma and the impact it can have well into

adulthood, the initiative hopes the opportunity

for healing can follow.

From outreach to education, Major keeps

her deep faith in the power of healing central

to all that her organization does.

“ ere is healing and hope of healing

out there and you can directly affect your

own life by addressing your own childhood

experiences and trauma,” Major says.

In the two years since Cooper’s Crossroad

began, things have been moving very fast.

ey have become well-known in the community,

have done a lot of outreach, hosted

two 5K walk/run events to raise awareness,

and had their first (will be annual) 5K horseback

ride this year. Major shares her painful

personal story freely at outreach events and

speaking engagements, hoping that her story

will inspire others to get help.

“ There is hope for healing,” Major says

when asked what the most important thing

people should know about her and her

work. “And, to be a voice of hope.”

Sharing her story and her journey has

helped countless people start their journey

to healing. Something Major hopes continues

to happen as Cooper’s Crossroad

grows and expands.

For more information about Cooper’s

Crossroad and the Farming for Resilience

program, go to www.cooperscrossroad.com

or email info@cooperscrossroad.com.