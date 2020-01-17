There is hope of healing.” is is the main
message that Christina Major, founder of
Cooper’s Crossroads, wants everyone to
know. “We can all become unstuck and our lives can
become full.” And Major uses Dusty Dog Farm — a
100-acre farm surrounded by horses, cows, dogs and
mountain views — to help with healing.
Major, co-owner and head trainer at Dusty Dog Farm
— which boards horses and offers horseback riding
lessons at its 100-acre farm at 700 West St. in Keene —
also runs a nonprofit called Cooper’s Crossroads.
is nonprofit was created in 2017 to “share what
adverse childhood experiences and trauma can do to all of
us and that there is hope of healing out there,” says Major.
“It started out as an awareness organization and now has
turned into a very active organization in the community.”
e seeds of the nonprofit were started just a few years
ago when Major suddenly found herself alone in her car,
on a strange road in a strange town and unable to recollect
how she got there. Major had suffered a life of abandonment,
sexual abuse, eating disorders, self-harm, and other
adverse childhood experiences. at day, when she found
herself alone, she was scared and unable to function
or cope. With guidance from people who love her, she
checked herself into Sierra Tucson, a treatment center with
a mission to treat the whole person, mind, body, spirit and
emotions. Her one-month inpatient treatment kicked o
the healing process for Major. A process that planted “a
little seed of desire” in her brain to help others know that
there is a hope of healing.
“I kind of felt like my treatment was college on
steroids,” Major says. “Not only did I begin a healing
process myself, but I also started to get an education
behind why this is so important and why adverse childhood
experiences are reflected on our whole life.”
Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are significant
childhood traumas which can result in actual
changes in brain development. They may affect a child’s
ability to learn, their social skills, and can have an
impact on long-term health. The Center for Disease
Control and Prevention considered ACEs as one of the
Christina Major, founder of Cooper’s Crossroad at Dusty
Dog Farm in Keene.
significant health issues of the current
century. ACEs affect health through stress
that the trauma creates. is can damage a
child’s developing brain and overall health.
Some examples of ACEs are emotional
abuse, physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional
neglect, physical neglect, domestic
violence, substance abuse at home, mental
illness at home, parental separation or
divorce, and incarceration of a household
member.
Major learned that there is hope of
healing from ACEs. is hope is in the
form of resilience, the ability to adjust
when negative things happen to a person.
Both internal and external resources can
help build resiliency, which research has
shown to reduce the effects of ACEs. It is
this resilience that Cooper’s Corner teaches
through its “Farming for Resilience”
program.
Farming for Resilience is a partnership
under the Cooper’s Crossroad initiative
to bring social and emotional learning for
at-risk children beyond the classroom. They
currently work with children from two area
elementary schools — Symonds Elementary
in Keene and Cutler Elementary in Swanzey
— using horseback riding and other farm activities
as the building block for strengthening
social and emotional skills. The nonprofit
is also beginning to work with Keene High
School students as well. e program busses
students to Dusty Dog Farm in Keene and
they work through a curriculum consisting
of four main categories: courage, gratitude,
forgiveness, and compassion in action.
In addition to the Farming for Resilience
program, Cooper’s Crossroad offers outreach
through speaking engagements. is
outreach aims to network with the existing
resources in the community surrounding
trauma. Cooper’s Crossroad also offers
workshops to raise awareness of the effects of
trauma, as well as awareness events that help
support the goal to “melt the myth of trauma”
at the root of the nonprofit’s outreach.
e goal is to bring awareness to trauma
and the effects of trauma in early childhood.
rough awareness of the health and developmental
implication of early childhood
trauma and the impact it can have well into
adulthood, the initiative hopes the opportunity
for healing can follow.
From outreach to education, Major keeps
her deep faith in the power of healing central
to all that her organization does.
“ ere is healing and hope of healing
out there and you can directly affect your
own life by addressing your own childhood
experiences and trauma,” Major says.
In the two years since Cooper’s Crossroad
began, things have been moving very fast.
ey have become well-known in the community,
have done a lot of outreach, hosted
two 5K walk/run events to raise awareness,
and had their first (will be annual) 5K horseback
ride this year. Major shares her painful
personal story freely at outreach events and
speaking engagements, hoping that her story
will inspire others to get help.
“ There is hope for healing,” Major says
when asked what the most important thing
people should know about her and her
work. “And, to be a voice of hope.”
Sharing her story and her journey has
helped countless people start their journey
to healing. Something Major hopes continues
to happen as Cooper’s Crossroad
grows and expands.
For more information about Cooper’s
Crossroad and the Farming for Resilience
program, go to www.cooperscrossroad.com
or email info@cooperscrossroad.com.