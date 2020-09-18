KEEPING A SCHOOL GARDEN GROWING
Talk about practicing what you preach — or teach! At John D. Perkins Academy, Marlow’s public elementary school for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, sustainability is part of the curriculum. So pandemic or no pandemic, this school’s garden — part of that curriculum — would not be allowed to go to weed and seed. The head of the garden, Edie Allyn, explains, “I thought about the fact that COVID-19 sent students home before they could get this year’s garden planted. Since the school teaches sustainability, it seemed to me that the gardens should evolve into a community project to have something there for the student’s arrival in the fall.” Monadnock Table shares Edie Allyn’s views on how one community came together to keep their kids’ garden growing during difficult times.
It sounds like you’re an organizer, and this garden needed just that.
My experience is in public education and, most recently, as an education manager for a global company.
How did you learn about gardening?
I studied agricultural education at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blacksburg, Virginia.
Who is on your team of volunteers and what are their backgrounds in gardening?
Our volunteers are Marcia Levesque, Karen Dembishack Canino, Karin Koch Asseng, Christie Panzella Smith, Ellen Reed and Beth LaFreniere. Karin is the proprietor of Ruffled Feathers Farm, a family farm in Marlow. Beth has built raised gardens at her house, and Marcia has bees.
Sounds like a great group! Whose idea was this?
It was my idea. I was able to use our Marlow Facebook page and contacted friends to round up assistants.
What’s growing in the garden?
The garden of about four beds, each about four by eight feet, is filled with edible plants. There are pumpkins, squash, onions, kohlrabi, potatoes, and some herbs, such as lavender and oregano, plus sunflowers. We selected varieties that would mature after school started up again.
How did you get things going?
We met and prepared the soil, then used seeds and plants we all had at home. I wanted to have it look like something quickly so that folks could see a full garden during the commencement exercise, so I brought over established plants, like potatoes, from my home garden.
Since this is not in anyone’s backyard, is there a challenge to keeping it maintained?
We used a lot of mulch to provide water retention, cut down on weeds and to provide organic matter.
Dan Cherry, the principal of our school, fenced in most of the garden to cut down on critters. All of this has made the gardens easy maintenance.
Easy maintenance can definitely make gardening more fun. What else has been enjoyable about this project?
This project has been easy because people in Marlow take care of each other and the community. I don’t think anyone has been stressed or overworked. The joy has been in allowing everyone a real part of the project. For me personally, I love to create gardens. I love watching things grow, and even better, teaching others to share that joy.