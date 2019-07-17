Amanda Littleton, district manager of the County Conservation District, is comfortable in the outdoors. She grew up playing in the woods of Rhode Island, and today she spends her free time with her family hiking and playing in the lake near her Chesterfield home.
But a love of the outdoors is not enough to protect the working landscape. Littleton works with her ear to the ground, trying to facilitate funding and relationships that support the stability of the district’s rich and working natural resources.
Littleton has had to learn to navigate hundreds of human demands and relationships. A working landscape is most valued by the people who depend on it for their livelihood and these are the people that Littleton partners with to support projects that will protect it.
“We work in such a beautiful region with so many family farms,” says Littleton. “They, [the farmers], are the ones that have the working knowledge of the challenges that our region faces. They know best, and I seek their guidance on how our organization can best serve.”
These projects require Littleton’s desire to connect what is good for the land with what is good for the people, and Littleton can’t go it alone. The CCCD is a small organization, and therefore, Littleton’s work revolves around finding the support of other organizations.
These projects also require capital. Littleton learned grant writing during her final year of her master’s degree program in environmental education at Antioch University New England, honing this skill with her mentor and predecessor Ken Wright. In June of 2007, Littleton began her position as district manager. In the past 12 years, Littleton has had her hands in many partnerships.
“That is what it takes to get anything done,” says Littleton.
Littleton’s work revolves around project management and grant writing. Although the office is officially a subdivision of the state government, the office’s day-to-day operations better resemble a nonprofit. Littleton’s salary comes from the county, but the organization has “to raise all our funds for our annual budget,” notes Littleton.
The projects she organizes are diverse in their content, covering issues such as wildlife habitat, soil health equipment rental program, market expansion for farmers and water quality. It is no wonder that the projects cover such a wide swath of environmental and agricultural concerns. According to the website, the CCCD “represents the conservation interests and priorities of the county, for the county.”
This is a tall order, and to be successful, Amanda Littleton has had to learn how to be “little.” To represent the interests and the priorities of the county, she has first had to listen to the county, “the farmers, forest landowners and managers are the people who are closest to our natural resources every day,” says Littleton.
The work of conservation is about conserving resources for their deep inherent value and their economic value. Conservation is both about protecting wildlife and protecting agriculture. Sometimes this is about balancing interests and sometimes this falls into beautiful synchronicity.
Littleton supports the land practices that honor the most abundance, but she also believes that improved stewardship can often be the right economic decision.
Littleton’s intention is to “meet people where they are, find out what their goals are, and then move forward from there.”
This past winter, eight farms were looking for a partner to help fund a program to increase access to CSA shares. They found their partner with the Cheshire County Conservation District. Littleton helped connect the farmers with the Healthy Monadnock, an initiative of Cheshire Medical Center, which will help subsidize the reduced price shares. The program, known as Monadnock Farm Share Fund reduces the price of a local area CSA to 50%. The farmers will have to shoulder one-quarter of the price but the last quarter will be paid for by Healthy Monadnock at the beginning of the season just as CSA shares are intended.
Both the farmers and Littleton see a gap that this program works to cover.
“There are so many families that would not qualify for SNAP, but would not be able to afford a CSA share,” says Littleton.
The CCCD will also collect data on the efficacy of the program. This push towards access extends the work that Littleton and six local food nonprofits started with the Granite State Market Match. The market match doubles the value of SNAP benefits when used to buy local produce.
Craig Jensen, farmer at Sun Moon Farm (See related story on page 21.), helped create the momentum necessary to get the Monadnock Farm Share Program off the ground. Jensen says his work with Littleton extends his capabilities.
“When we’re so busy in the field, it’s easy to get stuck with what we need to do right now,” says Jensen. “But Amanda, with connections to other growers, to financial donors and to other community partners, can help us do a little more.”
This is an example of how Littleton’s work supports market farmers, but the projects that fall under the umbrella of CCCD also support access to the very smallest of growers. Littleton is currently working on an initiative to support urban agriculture. Project Partners Antioch University, the Keene Public Library and the National Center of Appropriate Technology will introduce a seed library and garden tool lending library to support more access to growing food within Keene and surrounding communities. The hope is to open in the summer of 2019.
Littleton’s work revolves around the understanding of limitations — those of the landscape, her organization, and her capacity.
“I am a person who is part of an organization, that is part of all these partnerships, I don’t want to take credit for the work of many,” says Littleton.
Littleton’s advice to others wanting to affect change is this: “Before digging in and engaging with partners, try to leverage support and listen to the folks that you want to be working for. Acknowledge their knowledge and expertise before rolling up your sleeves and getting to work.”
It is this understanding that makes her work so powerful. In a time of popular political clatter, it can seem as though listening is no longer practiced.
Even for Littleton, she has sometimes found her own advice difficult to follow, “I’m very action-oriented,” she says, “Let’s just do something. Let’s just try something.”
But, her success has relied on this restraint. Her work is about listening, relationships and balance — between the land, and its human occupants.
Paige Lindell writes from Rindge, New Hampshire.