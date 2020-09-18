Sarma’s Pond. Eliza’s Playground. Ilze’s Point of View.
These are just a few lovely spots at Alyson’s Orchard, whose scenic beauty has made it a popular destination not only for apples but for weddings and special events as well. And it could all be yours: the 364-acre property is for sale.
Alyson’s has evolved over the years into a working pick-your-own orchard as well as a private getaway. “Come experience country elegance,” the website invites. There are several outdoor wedding sites, an indoor reception hall that can accommodate 250 people, and lodging in a restored 1860s farmhouse and a converted barn. Guests can enjoy several ponds for fishing, swimming and picnics.
A Dream, Custom-Crafted
Owner Susan Jasse and her late husband, Bob, purchased the property in the 1980s and developed the orchard from scratch. Jasse says her husband was a businessman who was a creator at heart.
“He built everything,” Susan says. “He was a crazy builder, and it was his dream.”
They named the property after the youngest of Bob’s seven children from his first marriage, a child who died in infancy. The land was a former cow farm and had no apples when the couple first took possession.
The first trees Susan and Bob planted were all McIntosh. They gradually expanded the selection, and now there are more than 50 varieties, including Honey Crisps, Fujis, Galas and a large sampling of heirloom apples. Alyson’s currently has 50 acres dedicated to fruit production, offering grapes, pears, peaches and berries as well as apples.
The business sells produce to the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene and the local farm stands as well as in their farm store. Susan explains that they used to sell to Whole Foods but ended up deciding it was too much work and not worth the money.
In addition to the fruit, Susan and Bob organized special activities at the orchard to attract fall visitors. Goats, bocce ball and weekend wagon rides have been staples of the fall pick-your-own experience that people of all ages enjoy.
To make the business more lucrative, the couple also added special events to their offerings. Susan was a professional chef, and after they built the event hall and added accommodations for guests, they began booking weddings, with Susan doing the catering. Over the years, Alyson’s has seen hundreds of weddings, some traditional, some not so much.
“We’ve had a couple of winter weddings,” Susan says. “One where the bridegroom and his buddies all drove in on skimobiles with coonskin caps.”
There have been Halloween weddings, where everyone comes in costume. Another party ate outdoors at an enormously long table between two rows of trees. Alyson’s even hosted the wedding of Walpole resident and filmmaker Ken Burns’ daughter.
Bob Jasse “loved to make things happen,” Susan says, and Alyson’s was his life. “I think in the [last] 10 years of his life … he was dressed in an Alyson’s shirt every day,” she says.
Bob passed in 2008, but the orchard and grounds are a testament to his vision and work.
Growing Community
Encouraging connections and building community have always been part of the ethos at Alyson’s. Area charities, like Sophie’s Hearth, often use the facilities. The Walpole Bank has meetings and dinners there, as does Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Teacher organizations have meetings on the premises in the summer. Senior groups come for picnics, and school groups come on field trips.
“They have a tour, see how apples are packed, they’re driven around the orchard in wagons, and then they get a cookie and some cider,” Susan notes.
Families love coming in the fall and taking photos of their children with the pumpkins and gourds. Wagon rides are available for everyone. Normally, there’s a big apple festival with an apple pie contest.
Although COVID-19 has forced the festival’s cancellation this year, Susan says that she’s seen even more people than usual coming to simply enjoy the property, walking their dogs or bringing their children to the playground.
Thriving Business … and Breathtaking Constellations
Despite the fact that many weddings booked at Alyson’s have been canceled or postponed due to the pandemic, Susan says the business is in good shape.
What’s more, “it’s a great place to live,” she says. “It’s a very empty part of New Hampshire … you can see the stars at night. We’ve had practically no COVID here at all.”
The property has ample space for both owners and wedding guests. There’s the Caleb Foster Farmhouse with two wings that include kitchens, living rooms and dining rooms, and three-four bedrooms. And the Rochambeau Lodge is equipped with eight bedrooms, a sauna and a woodstove.
Susan will continue living in one residence that is not included in the sale. Being close by will be advantageous for the new owners who can consult her when needed during the transition. But, at age 76, she’s looking forward to slowing down and is happy to pass the baton. She said the orchard needs ideas and young energy to make them happen. Perhaps hard cider, or something else.
“I want someone else to take over and do their dream,” Susan says.
Learn more at www.alysonsorchard.com
Marisa D. Keller is a writer and editor who lives in Brattleboro, Vermont.