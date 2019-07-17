Aileen Shaw is a passionate gardener and calls herself a “science freak.” With her mom, Kathleen O’Grady, she runs Element Farm, a biodynamic mini-farm named after her rescue pup, Element (see photo of Aileen and her dog, Element, below). To produce her nutrient-dense garden of about 1,400 feet, Shaw uses her environmental science degree, books about gardening and lessons from her mom. Four hundred square feet of her garden space is taken up by two passive-heat greenhouses — one in a reused carport. Summer is a time when a lot is happening in her garden. “Everything is growing!” says Shaw. “Tomatoes, beets, carrots, cabbage, peppers, eggplants, melons, lettuce, lemons, strawberries, kiwis … weeds. Everything!” Monadnock Table had a conversation with Aileen Shaw to learn more about the science of nutrient-dense fruits and veggies.
Let’s start with explaining nutrient-dense farming.
Think of your garden like a cookie jar. You keep taking cookies out and eventually, there’s no more cookies. You have to keep putting cookies into the jar if you want to keep eating cookies. Same with nutrients in the soil. Part of the nutrients go back into the soil from those parts of the plants that you don’t eat, but you’re removing nutrients from the soil when you eat your plants.
What should you put in your soil to build up and replace nutrients?
Use natural sources, such as composts and broken-down manures — they are some of the best overall additives. You can use a fertilizer called Neptune’s Harvest — it has hydrolyzed fish and seaweed. I add wood ash, grass clippings, leaves; chicken manure, greensand [also called glauconite] and alfalfa meal. Alfalfa meal decomposes a lot faster than greensand, which takes about a year to break down. Once nutrients break down to a chemical level, the plants can absorb the minerals. I use alfalfa meal for tomatoes because they like calcium.
How do you know if your soil is healthy?
Well, your plants look good! In the book “Weed Control without Poisons” by Charles Walters (Acres U.S.A.) there’s information about how to determine what’s missing or overabundant in your soil by the types of weeds that are in the soil. Also, if there’s an earthworm population that’s a good indicator of healthy soil.
How do you know if your plants are absorbing nutrients?
It’ll happen if you use natural nutrients, like I mentioned before.
And then the nutrients get into you, right?
Nutrient-dense produce contains many micro-nutrients, vitamins and trace minerals. If you tested my carrots versus grocery [store] carrots there would be a different level of nutrient availability. Also, they taste good to me and other people tell me they’re totally amazed at the difference in flavor. The flavor, the look, the color, will be better.
The color?
Carrots in the bag in the grocery store are this washed out, dull orange. You pull these things out of my ground and it’s like, that’s orange! It’s kinda cool. You can break them and they’re really crisp. That’s the way they’re supposed to be.
Are there certain plants that are more nutrient-dense than other plants that you grow?
I’ve tried to grow purslane which is high in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A and C, iron, manganese and potassium. This year I’m trying miner’s lettuce, which is high in vitamin C, omega-3 fatty acids and protein. It purifies the blood and improves heart function.
Final tip?
If you have healthy soil, you have healthy plants. It’s all, pardon the pun, in the groundwork.
