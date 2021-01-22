A gentle snow falls in a forest where someone comes upon a deer; both freeze and gaze at one another. Artist Nicole Belval imagined that scene when she created the painting chosen for this issue’s cover.
Belval’s most frequent childhood activities were being with animals, drawing and watching nature shows, and she delighted in time spent outdoors catching frogs, salamanders and worms. Her paintings bring art and animals together for her.
“Those are my two loves, so I can combine them, and it’s perfect,” she explains.
Painting horses, her favorite animal, was an alternate way to satisfy her lifelong desire to have a real horse.
Belval is a self-taught artist and attributes her early learning experience to her grandfather, Roy Longever, who followed Bob Ross’s “The Joy of Painting,” a PBS 1980s instructional television show about oil painting.
“I have very fond memories of watching (my grandfather) paint, (including) the smells, the sounds. We did one painting together — he did half, and I did half, as he showed me how to make trees, water and sky,” she recalls. She says her mother, Karen Longever, also has natural artistic talent.
These influences, rather than typical school art classes, benefited Belval, who was homeschooled. Later a workshop with artist Lisa Ober, another of her inspirations, exposed her to the joy of working with pastels.
Belval’s daughters, Alyssa, 17 and Emily, 13, continue the family’s artistic talent, each with her own unique style, and she says they “blow her away” with their work.
It is still early in Belval’s artistic career — she began working with acrylics full-time in 2015, adding pastels and mixed media in 2016 — and she hopes to keep doing this until she can’t anymore. She credits local artist Tim Campbell with encouraging her to pursue her artwork professionally.
Campbell met her when she worked as a vet tech at Westside Animal Hospital and had some of her artwork at the office when he went for an appointment one day. He asked if she sold the paintings; when she answered no, he asked why not.
“A lot of people paint animals, and they’re OK, but she’s really good; she is spot on,” he says.
Fellow artists like Campbell, Mary Iselin, and others support and inspire one another, Belval notes. In addition, she listens to “Artists Helping Artists,” a Blogtalk radio show offered by artist Leslie Saeta to address ways to increase online art sales and featuring guest artists and gallerists.
Like many artists, Belval prefers the creative aspect of her business. She describes the way she loses all track of time while engaged in her art.
“I just completely immerse myself in what I’m doing. It’s a kind of therapy where I go to a different mental headspace, and I’m just free,” she adds.
She has no rhyme or reason for planning her paintings’ subjects; instead, she goes with the image that speaks to her that day. Visits to farms, zoos, and natural settings give her opportunities to photograph animals that serve as models for her work. Another source of reference for wild animals is copyright-free images.
Animal welfare is an important issue to her; after watching the documentary “Blackfish,” about the harmful consequences of keeping orcas in captivity, she decided to donate 10% of every original piece’s sale to the Animal Welfare Institute.
“It means the world to me, first that someone likes my painting, but also that I’m able to help the animals that are the subjects of the painting.”
Local shops displaying Belval’s art have included Hannah Grimes Marketplace and Syd’s Carpet and Snooze Room, making it visible in the community. She also participates in Keene’s annual Art in the Park, hosted by the Monadnock Area Artist’s Association, of which she is a member.
Participating in Art in the Park has been a joy for Belval, having the same spot there each year and return visits from people who enjoy her work.
“The first time someone actually recognized my artwork, I did a little happy dance inside,” says Belval.
Other places where she takes part in shows include Peterborough, Milford and Nashua. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to fewer live art shows where artists can connect personally with their viewers. Nashua and Peterborough held socially distanced shows with one-way rows, and Belval sold some paintings there this year.
She says Etsy is a good sales avenue for her 12”x12” and smaller work. Her website shows larger available works and refers to her Zazzle shop for items such as magnets, marble coasters and ornaments.
Belval advises beginning artists to choose subjects they like, then learn from each piece what they can improve.
“That love of your painting will show in your work, and that’s what people will be drawn to.”
To see more of Belval’s work, visit www.nicolebelvalart.com and visit the Farm Directory in this issue.
Diana Damato writes from Keene, New Hampshire.