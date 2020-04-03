In the swinging door that leads to the kitchen at Fiddleheads Café in Hancock, a small Plexiglas window has been added at waist height. That was eye level for Bella Edes back in 2004, when her grandmother, Sherry Williams, bought the café.
“My first day here, she worked a 12-hour day,” Sherry says.
Bella, now 20, has been in and out of the kitchen ever since, hanging out while her parents were at work, helping out and learning the ropes from her grandmother. Now Bella has returned to the café in a more permanent way. She and her boyfriend, Connor Verespy, have moved into the apartment above Fiddleheads and taken on the day-to-day management of the café.
Sherry hastens to clarify that she’s not going anywhere. But after 16 years of living and working in the same building, single-handedly running the café — and the attached catering business — she’s ready to share her responsibilities with a new generation.
Now, she says, “I come to work, but I have a lot more flexibility.”
A place to live and work
Sherry bought the café because she was caring for her son, Matt Gould, who has Down syndrome, and she needed a place where she could live and work in the same building. She didn’t know anything about running a café, she notes, but she did have plenty of relevant skills.
As a single mom raising three kids, “you learn to be very creative with food, and you learn to be very good with money,” she says. “I don’t waste anything.”
For the first few years, especially during the Great Recession, she worked all the time, teaching herself as she went along.
“I would be the line cook and the kitchen person,” Sherry says. “I’d start my catering at three in the afternoon when it quieted down, and I’d work all night.”
Some weeks she didn’t leave her building except to run to the bank or make a delivery.
“The first time I drove in here, when I moved out, was the first time I’ve seen the sunrise in 16 years,” she says.
‘A remarkable town’
Fiddleheads sits in the village center, next to the Hancock Market and across from the Hancock Town Library. In summer, hikers, bikers, motorcyclists and other summer folk arrive in droves to enjoy Hancock and the surrounding area. Sherry says the town hasn’t changed much over the last 16 years.
Sherry’s granddaughter, Bella, has worked in other restaurants full of out-of-staters who “just do not want to be your friend,” Bella says. “But here, it feels like family.”
Sherry notes that Fiddleheads’ customer base varies, “from blue-collar to the wealthy, and you would never know one from the other. … They’re humble, and they’re kind. Hancock is just a remarkable town to have a business in.”
Sherry adds, “The town is lucky to have me, but I’m lucky to have the town. I’ve cooked from day one like I was cooking for my family.”
Looking forward
On a recent afternoon, in the lull after lunchtime, Sherry chats with a customer while Bella frosts cupcakes, Sherry’s son, Matt, packs small bags of potato chips and Connor mans the sandwich bar. Bella’s 2-year-old daughter, Azaryia, occupies herself taking packets of oyster crackers out of one box and putting them into another.
Many customers haven’t even realized what’s changed behind the scenes. Bella is “like a mini-me,” Sherry says.
“I’ve learned from her,” Bella says, “So a lot of … my style of doing things is her way.”
Bella does hope to expand the bakery, offering personalized cakes and cupcakes. And Fiddleheads will be a place where she and Connor can try out new ideas in a way they couldn’t when they were working in someone else’s restaurant.
But the Fiddleheads menu will still feature soups, salads, pizza, Paninis, and the staple selection of sandwiches named after family members, like the “Massive Matt” and the “Bella Bear.” (Sherry says she’s added to the menu over the years, but she can never take anything away because every dish is somebody’s favorite.) Everything, including the bread, is made from scratch.
Bella seems to have inherited her grandmother’s all-in work ethic as well as her style.
“Cooking is what I love, and it doesn’t feel like work when I’m here,” says Bella. “I wanna be down here more ... like I get an idea upstairs, and I’m like, ‘oh, let’s go make that in the kitchen right now!’”
She says the kitchen is a place where she and Connor can be creative together and connect.
Connor also basically grew up in a commercial kitchen: his dad owns the Killarney, an Irish pub in Ludlow, Vermont. As a teenager, Connor was part of the Killarney team that won first place six years running in a chicken wing competition at Okemo Mountain Resort. That really got him into cooking, he says.
“Date night for them is coming downstairs when Azaryia goes to bed and cook[ing] together because they can,” Sherry says, laughing.
For her part, now that she has some time to spare, Sherry hopes to do more catering. Fiddleheads caters events of all kinds, from weddings to holiday parties to memorial services.
“I love the catering part,” she says. After a pause, she adds, “I’ll love the catering part more this year when I’m not doing the restaurant part.”
Marisa D. Keller is a writer and editor who lives in Brattleboro, Vermont.