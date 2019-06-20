Sweet Strawberry Days

Face it — it just wouldn’t be a New England summer without the cool, sweet juiciness of strawberries.

Maybe you like them straight up, with just a little sugar, or want to go the whole nine yards with whipped cream and shortcake. Then again, perhaps ice cream or pie is more to your taste.

Whatever your preferences, the arrival of the fruit here in the Monadnock Region is a cause for celebration. There are a number of local farms that will allow you to pick your own treats, right in the field. It’s a great way to take the family out on a warm afternoon, finding the juiciest morsels and then heading home to enjoy the fruit of your labors.

Or maybe you want to take the easy route, and head over to one of the many strawberry festivals we have in the state, where you can let others do the heavy lifting, and enjoy a shortcake on the lawn, with perhaps some local musicians in the background.

Whichever way you want to go, the berries are on their way, and just waiting to be enjoyed.

Pick-Your-Own Strawberries

Peachblow Farm

6 Strawberry Row, Charlestown

398-8090, 826-5729,

peachblowfarm.com

Hours: Daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., in season.

Robert Frizzell has been operating Peachblow Farm since the early 1960s, growing asparagus, pumpkins, hay, blueberries and of course, strawberries.

“The strawberries are our main crop,” he said. “People love to do the pick-your-own and there is a big wholesale market. We plant as many fields as we can, given the restrictions we have on help.

“Polly and I do all the sales work, with some support from family members, and besides the two of us, we hire two seasonal workers to help in the fields. This level of effort is all we can do so that we are not overstaffed during other seasons.”

The strawberry season at Peachblow Farm is from late June to early July. They offer pick-your-own and retail at the farm and also sell wholesale.

Blue Moon Berry Farm

195 Waldron Hill Road, Warner

456-3144

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.

to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Besides pick your own strawberries, the farm offers blueberries, and prepicked produce, snacks and refreshment stand, restrooms, picnic area. Crops are usually available in July, August, September, October.

Homestead Farms

16 River Road South, Walpole

756-4800, homesteadfarmsnh.com

Hours: Thursday through Saturday,

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In 1987, Dale and Colleen Hubbard and their young family started planting their first Christmas trees. In 1992 they built a small structure to sell their own fresh vegetables. As the family grew, so did the farm. In 1997, the existing farmstand was built and now serves as a produce stand with a small kitchen.

Starting around the second week in June the farm opens up its strawberry field to the public. They offer several different varieties such as AC Wendy, Honeoye and Jewel.

Barrett Hill Farm

450 Fitchburg Road, Mason

878-4022, 878-2848, barretthillfarm.com

Hours: Daily, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Barrett Hill Farm dates back to 1752, when the Barrett family acquired a King’s Grant farm in the southwestern corner of Mason, right on the Massachusetts border. For nearly 270 years, the family has worked this land, providing the community with an abundance of fruits and vegetables.

The farm has 10 acres of pick-your-own berries. The fields will open Wednesday, June 15, and will be available to the public daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine.

Dutton Berry Farm

407 Route 30, Newfane, Vt.

(802) 365-4168, duttonberryfarm.com

Hours: Daily, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Besides their Newfane location, Dutton’s Berry Farm also has two other locations — one at 308 Marlboro Road in Brattleboro, and another at 2083 Depot St. in Manchester Center. The farm specializes in fresh vegetables, fruits, maple syrup and pumpkins, and also has a pick-your-own strawberry field, which opens the third week in June.

Local Strawberry Festivals

United Church of Jaffrey

Strawberry Festival

54 Main Street, Jaffrey

July 4, 5 to 7 p.m.

Prices: $5 for a large, $4 for a small.

The biscuits and freshly whipped cream are both made from scratch, and the strawberries are sourced from Colls Farm in Jaffrey. This event will be held rain or shine. For more information, contact Pat Cournoyer at 532-7922

Fitzwilliam Strawberry Festival

Historic Fitzwilliam Common

Saturday, June 22, 1 to 4 p.m.

Prices: $6 for a large, $4 for a small.

Once again, the Fitzwilliam Historical Society will be presenting its annual strawberry festival on the common. The festival features freshly made strawberry shortcake with whipped cream and local strawberries, along with iced tea and lemonade. The event will be held rain or shine.

“Oak & Ivy” will provide live music. The group features Jeanne Sable and Jim Rodger of Fitzwilliam, with Linda Markey of Worcester, Mass. Sable plays finger-style guitar, accompanied by Rodger on harmonica, with Markey on guitar, banjo and bodhran.

The Blake House Museum will also be open for touring during that afternoon. For more information, contact Marcia Camden at 585-6728 or cammarly@hotmail.com.

12th Annual Strawberry Festival

and Vintage Market

First Unitarian Congregational Society

of Wilton Center

598 Isaac Frye Highway, Wilton

Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Price: $6.50

The festival will feature a barbecue lunch, craft fair and activities for the children. For more information, contact Carolyn Roy at 654-9561 or carolynhoggroy@yahoo.com.

Wellwood Orchards

Strawberry Festival

529 Wellwood Orchards Road,

Springfield, Vt.

Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free admission

The fourth annual strawberry festival will feature free live music, a petting zoo, country store, food booths, and pick-your-own strawberries. Dogs and cars are forbidden from the field during the event. For more information, call (802) 263-5200 or email livefriedmanordie@gmail.com

Hollis Strawberry Festival

& Band Concert

2 Monument Square, Hollis

Sunday, June 23, 2-4 p.m.

Celebrating its 72nd year, strawberry lovers congregate on historic town green for local strawberries, homemade biscuits, hand-whipped cream and homemade ice cream. Family-fun event with games, face painting, strawberry stories in the children’s library, artisan and craft vendors, free entertainment provided by the award-winning Hollis Town Band. holliswomansclub.org.

Annual Picadilly Farm

Strawberry Concert

264 S. Parrish Road, Winchester

239-8718, picadillyfarm.com

On Friday, June 28 at 1 p.m., the farm will hold a summer concert in the barnyard with the Family Folk Chorale, with free strawberry shortcake served to all.