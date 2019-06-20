Summer Sizzles with Hot Local Products

Achille Agway
Calling all outdoor enthusiasts — summer is finally upon us! Whether you love to dig in the dirt, check out the season’s abundant wildlife or relax in your own backyard, Achille Agway, with locations in Keene and Peterborough, has hummingbird feeders of all shapes and sizes. Perhaps the most unique is the Hummer Ring ($4.99), which allows you to handfeed these beautiful and astounding birds.
“They need a lot of nectar in a day,” explained Julia Traffie from the Peterborough store. Hanging — or holding — a feeder is a fun way to attract and enjoy summer’s swiftest birds. You can find traditional-style feeders, unusual decorative glass versions and even small ones to pop right into your hanging flower baskets.
See all the options at either location or call for info. Reach Peterborough at 924-6801 or Keene at 357-5720.
Anytime Apparel
In the heat and on the go, summer fashion can be tough to get just right. But not with Anytime Apparel’s brand-new, all-linen lineup from Luca Vanucci. Made in Italy, this collection of lightweight, flowy tops in both prints and solids exudes comfort and class.
They’re “breezy for summer” said owner Melissa Carson, and they even have pockets! Choose from colors and patterns in white, blue and sand to find the perfect design for dinner on the waterfront or a stroll along the shore.
Prices range from $68-$98. Visit the shop in Peterborough on Depot Square to find your new favorite summer top or call 924-5995.
Carbone’s
Relax and beat the heat this summer with new or replacement awnings from Carbone’s Window & Awning in Keene. They’ve been in business for 72 years, and keeping families cool is their specialty. Whether it’s for windows or a patio, you’ll find a range of fabric and aluminum, retractable and stationary, motorized and manual options.
“They can cool an area down at least 20 degrees,” said owner Tim Carbone. Awnings support A/C efficiency, help prevent fading of interior fabrics, add to outdoor living space and enhance the curb appeal of your home. If you have existing frames that are looking a bit drab, the shop can recover them in a fabric of your choice from a popular, well-known brand like Sunbrella or Statler.
Custom-made and custom-sized, Carbone’s products are designed to meet your specific needs. Stop by to see all they have to offer or call 352-1932 for more information.
Hobbs Jewelers
The Monadnock Region is an extraordinary place, one filled with special summer memories for many. Hobbs Jewelers in Peterborough now has an unparalleled piece to capture that spirit. Their exclusive, custom-made Mt. Monadnock charm is breathtaking and can be worn as a pendant, charm or tie tack.
“Give to a family member or friend to cherish your times in this region,” said Curt Hobbs. The charms are hand engraved, and no two are exactly alike. They’re available in four different sizes, as well as 14k gold, gold-filled and sterling silver.
Prices vary depending on size and metal, ranging from $145 to $375. See the various styles in person at the shop or call 924-3086.
Poocham Hill Winery
Entertaining guests or just looking for something special to do this weekend? Take a drive over to Poocham Hill Winery in Westmoreland for a one-of-a-kind wine tasting. This winery grows all their own grapes, an unusual feat in New Hampshire.
And they have just released their first port-style wine, Frontenac Gris Late Harvest. “It’s like one of these after-dinner kind of wines… where you’re sitting on the porch and it’s a nice summer day and you just want to have something to sip on,” described owner Steve Robbins. The flavorful wine has notes of apricot and peach, and its high sugar content stems from the choice to let is stay on the vines until late in the season.
It’s sold in 375 ml split bottles, as well as larger bottles, and pricing starts at $18. Pop by for a taste on a Saturday or Sunday or call 399-4496 for details.
Steele’s Stationers
Looking for family fun this summer vacation? Try a touch of the traditional with a puzzle from Steele’s Stationers in Peterborough.
“It’s just a great, multigenerational activity,” said owner Bill Littles.
Steele’s carries puzzle designs from five different companies, including The New York Puzzle Company. From lobsters to lighthouses, find plenty of seasonal themes. Or take a trip of the imagination with an image from National Geographic or a famous work of art. You can also find double-sided puzzles and even shaped ones (no easy corners here!).
Prices start at $17.95 for 500 pieces. Stop by to browse puzzles and other unique finds or call 924-7203 for more info.
Wisteria Cottage
This fresh new shop in downtown Peterborough is the little sister of Twin Elm Farm on Route 101 (also in Peterborough). Filled with vintage farm house décor and antiques, owner Louise York has opened Wisteria Cottage with all her own finds and she’s got great taste!