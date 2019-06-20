Afew years ago, when the economy was tanking and the price of gas was going through the roof, a new concept was discovered — the “stay-cation,” where a family could enjoy a day’s distraction without breaking the bank.
The concept has endured through these austere times, and local residents are discovering treasures that stand virtually at their front door. Here are a few nearby destination areas, perfect for just a day trip or a long weekend getaway.
Southwestern Vermont
When people envision New England, they might have an image of Putney, Vt., in mind. The population numbers a mere 2,700 residents, and the town still holds that rural charm which makes this corner of the country so enticing.
There are also more than a few tourist attractions in this neck of the woods, with everything from a fun day out for the whole family to enticing destinations for a romantic getaway.
Santa’s Land USA
655 Bellows Falls Road, Putney, Vt.
Hours: Opens June 29, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission: $13.95 ages 2-64; $11.95 ages 65-plus
(802) 387-2777, santaslandusa.com
Since opening in 1957, this quaint attraction has entertained more than a million families. The attraction features a gift house, the Alpine Express, Carousel and kiddie rides. Children are invited to visit with Santa and his elves and get a sweet treat, hot chocolate or some fries at the concession stand. The attraction is open until Christmas Eve.
Putney Mountain Winery
8 Bellows Falls Road, Putney, Vt.
Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(802) 387-5925,
For more than two decades, Putney Mountain Winery has been producing wines and spirits for the most discriminating palates, using local ingredients. Their products have become fast favorites throughout the nation, with consumers, restaurateurs and mixologists. Complete tours of the winery and distillery are available, showing the work and love that go into creating these beverages.
Bellows Falls Fish Ladder
and Visitor Center
17 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.
Hours: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(802) 460-4664, nature-museum.org
Open to the public since 1989, The Nature Museum in Grafton, Vt., focuses on the region’s plants, animals and geology. Hands-on exhibits, dioramas, and mounted specimens engage learners of all ages and connect visitors to the natural world in New England. The Nature Museum operates the Bellows Falls Fish Ladder Visitor Center on behalf of Great River Hydro, owner of the fish ladder as well as the hydroelectric facility in Bellows Falls offering family programs on Fridays and Saturdays through Labor Day Weekend. Visit online for an events calendar.
Southern Vermont Natural
History Museum
7599 Route 9 East, Marlboro, Vt.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week
Admission: $5 adults; $3 children;
seniors $2
(802) 464-0048, vermontmuseum.org
Founded in 1996, the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum fosters an interest in nature, the environment and the natural sciences through exhibition and educational activities. The museum displays one of New England’s largest collections of native species along with live animal exhibits, ecology, geology and natural history exhibits. With nearby access to more than 600 protected acres of hiking trails, the family fun and adventure can continue outside year-round.
Nearby campground:
Brattleboro North KOA Journey
1238 US Route 5, East Dummerston, Vt.
(802) 254-5908
Central New Hampshire
Despite a troubled beginning, Warner, N.H., is now considered a prime tourist destination. It was founded in 1735 as New Amesbury and was one of a group of settlements created to defend Massachusetts. Renamed Jennesstown in 1749, it was burned to the ground during the French and Indian War.
The town was resettled in 1767, and was renamed again, this time to Warner, after one Jonathan Warner. Situated on the side of Mount Kearsage, Warner affords beautiful views of the surrounding countryside.
New England Telephone Museum
1 Depot Street, Warner, N.H.
Hours: Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission: $6 seniors 60-plus; $7 adults 18-59; $3 students in grades 1-12
456-2234, nhtelephonemuseum.org
The New Hampshire Telephone Museum houses a tangible history of telecommunications which can be viewed via guided or self-guided tours. The knowledgeable staff provides engaging commentary highlighting important moments in telephone history, such as the race to the patent office, the undertaker who invented the dial system and much more.
Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum
18 Highlawn Road, Warner
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
Admission: $9 adults; $8 seniors/students; $7 ages 6-12; children under 6 free; families of two adults and children under 18 $26; Native Americans free
456-2600, indianmuseum.org
Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum, Education and Cultural Center is dedicated to connecting people of today with 20,000 years of ongoing Native American cultural expression. The museum embraces cultural diversity and encourages responsible environmental action based on respect for nature. Through exhibitions and programs, the museum seeks to challenge and inspire all of us to improve the quality of our lives and our world.
Rollins State Park
1066 Kearsarge Mountain Road, Warner
Admission: $4 adults; $2 children ages 6-11
Hours: Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
456-3808, nhstateparks.org/visit/state-parks/rollins-state-park.aspx
Rollins State Park is situated on the south slope of Mt. Kearsarge. A 3.5-mile scenic auto road rises from the park entrance through woodlands to the parking and picnic areas. The picnic area, located in a natural wooded glen beneath granite ledges, is historically referred to as the “Garden.” It affords views that stretch from Mount Monadnock to the hills of New Hampshire’s coastal plain.
Nearby campground:
Gossler Camps
18 4th Road, Warner
456-3679
Lakes Region
Settled in 1768, Wolfeboro, N.H., became known as the “The Oldest Summer Resort in America,” attracting families from Boston and southern New Hampshire. Celebrities have made this their seasonal retreat, including Kurt Vonnegut, Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon. Overlooking beautiful Lake Winnipesaukee, it remains a firm favorite as a tourist destination.
Wentworth State Park
297 Governor John Wentworth Highway, Wolfeboro
Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: $4 adults; $2 children ages 6-11
569-3699, nhstateparks.org/visit/state-parks/wentworth-state-park.aspx
Wentworth State Park spans 50 acres and is located on the shore of scenic Wentworth Lake. Popular activities in the park include swimming, picnicking and fishing. Amenities include picnic tables, flush toilets and a group use area.
The Meredith Sculpture Walk
27 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith
greatermeredithprogram.com/sculpture-walk.html
Hours: Open daily
Sculptors from all over the Northeast have been juried in the year-round, outdoor Meredith Sculpture Walk. The exhibit includes 32 sculptures throughout Meredith along Main Street, in the gardens of Mill Falls Marketplace and beside Lake Winnipesaukee, in Hesky and Scenic Parks.
Nearby campground:
Wolfeboro Campground
61 Haines Hill Road, Wolfeboro
569-9881
Western Massachusetts
Craving adventure? The Berkshires of Western Massachusetts might be calling your name. From whitewater rafting to ziplining and aerial parks, the adventure tourism scene in this part of New England has really hit its peak. State forests, hiking trails and scenic natural beauty await.
The Appalachian Trail
Visitors Center: 30 Rockwell Road, Lanesborough, Mass.
413-499-4262, mass.gov/locations/appalachian-trail
Hours: Park open dawn to dusk; visitor center, Sunday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Parking fees: $5 resident; $10 nonresident
The Appalachian Trail runs 90 miles through Massachusetts, from Mount Everett to Mount Greylock, with hiking for both long distances and day hikes. Auto roads run to the summit of Mount Greylock, Bascom Lodge and the War Memorial Tower.
Berkshire Canoe and Kayak
Scenic Tours
413-329-6017,
calmwaterpaddle16@gmail.com, berkshirecanoetours.org
Cost: $50 adult; $30 children
Berkshire Canoe Tours is family-owned and each relaxing, fun-filled guided canoe tour on the Housatonic River runs 1-2 hours, operating out of Deckers Landing on New Lenox Road in Lenox, Mass. Reservations are required.
Ramblewild
110 Brodie Mtn. Road, Lanesborough, MA.
844-472-6253, ramblewild.com
Open daily, June 25-Sept. 3,
9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Rates: $69 adults (3.5 hours);
$59 youth ages 7-17
Ramblewild is a tree-to-tree adventure park on 10-plus acres of forest. Courses run at various heights throughout the park, centralized from a 15-foot-high platform which starts eight of the courses. Ziplines, high wires, rope ladders and cargo nets are just some of the elements, with four courses crossing a ravine via zipline.
Crabapple Whitewater
2056 Mohawk Trail, Charlemont, Mass.
800-553-7238, crabapplewhitewater.com
Crabapple offers daily rafting and kayak trips on the Deerfield River of different lengths and sections of the river. Age requirement depends upon section.
Nearby campground:
Mt. Greylock Campsite Park
15 Scott Road, Lanesbrough, Mass.
413-447-9419,