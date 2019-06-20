Need a Quick Backyard Game? 

These three easy-to-set-up options are good for any cookout you have coming up on the summer calendar.
Water Relay
Items needed:
4 5-gallon buckets
2 equal sized cups or 2 kids’ water squirters
Fill two of the buckets about 3/4 full and place on a start line with the other two buckets directly opposite but a walkable/runable distance away. Divide players into two teams. When the whistle blows, have team members rush to take turns filling their squirters or cups with water and running it to the opposite bucket where the water will be deposited. First team to empty their first bucket and fill the second wins.
Egg Toss
Items needed:
Raw eggs
Have players partner up and stand facing each other just a step apart. Player one gently tosses an egg to player two. Everyone takes a step back and player two tosses the egg back to player one. Keep moving a step back until only one team is left with an unsplattered egg.
Doughnut Race
Items needed:
Box of store-brand doughnuts (nothing fancy)
String/yarn
Tie a piece of string to one doughnut for each player. Then tie the string from a tree branch or other overhead bar so that the doughnuts are all hanging at about head level for each player. Players stand at their doughnut with their hands clasped or tied behind their back. At the start whistle, players try to eat their doughnut as fast as possible. First to eat the entire doughnut wins!