Ryan Allaire knew he might have a business idea whenever he would go into his garage and find all his yard games missing, borrowed by others to use at their homes.

Starting with a small loan and a trailer with his new logo on the side, Allaire’s business, Games2Go, has grown “crazy fast,” he said. With more than 60 oversized yard games now available to rent for any party, barbecue or corporate event, Games2Go ensures no one in the Monadnock area is ever short on yard games.

“The funny thing is, before we started the business, we didn’t see people going crazy over yard games, but now everyone is playing them,” Allaire said. “The ones people buy at a store last a year before they get left outside or wrecked, or if not wrecked, people need to think about finding a way to store them.

“But with our business, why buy when you can rent? We have options for kids, like obstacle courses for a birthday party, and adults, like beer pong — and they are all high-quality.”

Games2Go has become known throughout the region for its giant wood and handcrafted games, many of which Allaire has put together himself to ensure durability, and the simplicity of working with them on a rental.

“People are looking for ease in planning that part of their event,” Allaire said. “It is as simple as working through which games (you want) and then picking the dates and times. We come with the trailer and set up and then come back and pick everything up,” Allaire said. “The comment I get a lot is that it was so nice in that the host only had to do the food and beverages and mow the lawn.

“All of games are good quality — for example, our ladder ball is made from thick PVC pipe. We also have games that people have never even heard of yet (with) a patent pending, and the creators contact us to try it out, so it is in our inventory for our customers to try.”

Allaire makes it easy for customers to place an order, in that they can contact him on the website by adding games to their cart and checking out, or via Facebook or Instagram. Other options include text, phone call or email and payment can be remitted with cash, check or Venmo.

Another advantage of Games2Go is knowing that not only will the games be durable and novel, unlike borrowing or pulling out of the basement, all the components will be there, and nothing will have gotten damaged after a long winter in storage. Along with the number of games and sets available, it is not surprising that Games2Go is being sought by not only local families for private parties, but corporations for company functions and local leagues and tournaments as well.

“We have been doing a lot of golf tournaments and can set up a different game on each hole. Any sort of charity money-maker we can help with as well,” Allaire described the many different functions he is called upon to provide games for. “A lot of folks are doing cornhole tournaments and want to have the same boards and bags for scorekeeping consistency. We also do a lot for schools, graduations, birthday parties, weddings, reunions and company or team-building events.”

“Having the games for people to play releases a lot of awkwardness and tension and it gets people talking. It is amazing how playing the games really opens people up,” Allaire continued. “They also keep kids busy, so parents aren’t chasing them, but know they are safe and happy. And they put a smile on people’s faces.”

Besides the mentioned obstacle course, beer pong, and cornhole, Games2Go rentals include a giant Connect Four, giant Yahtzee, giant chess and checkers, lawn bowling, croquet, tug-of-war rope, horseshoes and many more.

“I think it is important when holding a party or function to make sure there is enough entertainment. People like to chat, but it is good to have the option of something else to do,” Allaire recommended. “Pick three or four different types of activities, including a few for kids and a few for adults.”

Once the summer has faded and Allaire’s trailer has come by for the last pickup of the Labor Day or Columbus Day picnic rentals, the company still has more than 25 indoor games for holiday parties and winter functions as well. Looking forward, the company is considering franchise opportunities for the Games2Go idea, with the hope that every 45-60 miles, all across New England, another Games2Go trailer will deliver fun via a quality game rental experience that makes for a great party.

“I think people really enjoy not just being competitive, but trying new games and being up and moving and how the games help them be more outgoing during an event,” Allaire said.

For more information about Games2Go, visit games2gonh.com or facebook.com/games2gollc.