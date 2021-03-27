The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone in different ways, but for the seniors of the Monadnock Region residing in assisted living facilities, the last year has been filled with fear, frustration and loneliness.
“The worst thing that could ever happen to our seniors just happened,” said Lara Shea, CEO/Executive Director of Scott-Farrar at Peterborough.
Not only was it deemed early on that the senior population was at the greatest risk for severe illness due to a coronavirus infection, but those in a care environment had to be shut off from the outside world in order to do everything possible to prevent any sort of outbreak that could have led to devastating consequences.
Impact
“The people that have been restricted the most and asked to give up a lot of their freedoms are these residents,” Shea said. “They had to sacrifice a lot this last year.”
The conversation around COVID-19 began in January at Scott-Farrar as news coverage about coronavirus become more prevalent. Things got a little more real by the beginning of March, and when the directive came on March 13 that assisted living facilities were to shut down to outside visitors by March 16, Shea knew this would be different from any illness she had seen in her years in health care.
“We were recognizing it was getting a little scarier, more significant,” Shea remembered of early 2020.
The night of March 13, Shea sent out a letter to families telling them that the facility would soon be shut down to visitors. She has sent a Friday communication every week since.
“You felt the weight of it,” she said. “And it all happened really quickly.”
Outdoor supervised visits were held in the summer and some indoors in the fall, but besides that, it was just window visits.
“It takes a toll on them and their families,” Shea said. “It’s time they will never get back. And it’s something we talk about a lot, that loss.”
Bill James, CEO of RiverMead, said by early last March they were trying to get as much information out to residents, their families and the staff as possible, but the conversation surrounding coronavirus began much earlier. By mid-March, James said they implemented a restriction of visitors to the facilities.
“But nobody really knew at that point what we were in for,” he said. “And I can’t even begin to describe how incredibly difficult this year has been.”
RiverMead closed the dining areas and instead delivered meals to each individual, creating an isolated environment. And all those restrictions took a toll.
“It has been very, very difficult not having that physical contact. Emotionally and psychologically, its been hard,” James said. “And we have worked very hard to monitor that and stay in tune with that for people. It impacts everyone.”
By early May, James said they took advantage of the outdoor weather and eased some of the guidelines for outdoor activities. In the summer, they allowed outdoor visits, “so that family members could come and they were able to have some socially distanced visits,” James said.
From the very beginning, James said the facility allowed for compassion visits for families, but any indoor visits to the assisted-living areas, when allowed, have been supervised and in designated areas.
For a while the facility did not allow independent living residents to leave the campus, opting to deliver everything from groceries, meals and mail right to their homes.
“There was a lot of labor that went into the early months,” James said.
RiverMead has slowly reopened common areas and dining resumed in August, under limited capacity restrictions.
...
Gary Cahoon, administrator of Friendship Manor in New Ipswich, said a big part of what they did was centered around going out into the community, but “that has all been shut down.”
He said they conducted outdoor visits and until the surge in November/December, they allowed supervised indoor visitation. But the restrictions were tough.
“It’s been difficult. It gets a little bit harder as it goes on,” Cahoon said. “It’s been very hard for them to be locked up for the better part of the year.”
All the limitations coupled with staffing shortages and it has been a tough year.
“Staffing was a problem before the pandemic,” Cahoon said. “And it’s been exacerbated by the pandemic.”
...
Preparation
James said when the pandemic hit, it was hard to secure PPE.
“We were struggling just like everyone else, and that was a source of frustration and certainly some anxiety,” he said.
RiverMead received masks from the National Guard, NHBB and SoClean, and the broader community donated cloth masks. The MAxT Makerspace provided faceshields.
“That part was great. To see the community come together was just wonderful,” James said.
James said over the course of the year, the facility was able to build up its supply, but the costs associated with the purchases “were just off the charts.”
Shea said the facility didn’t carry a big stock of personal protective equipment, especially of gowns and gloves which was typically only a two-week supply on-hand. But as things got more serious, there wasn’t much PPE to be had.
“We were thinking we’re already too late to the crisis,” Shea said. It forced staff to reuse PPE early on, something that was unheard of.
Shea said the Peterborough Fire Department came to Scott-Farrar to talk about coronavirus and a number of safety protocols were put in place, which still remain. Weekly testing began by mid-summer at Scott-Farrar and it just recently ended. Those who chose not to be vaccinated will be tested at least through April.
Cahoon said they have been getting tested once a month through the state and it goes at least through the end of the month. He expects they will continue it even further for those not vaccinated. But any level of testing provided without a cost was welcomed.
“We were not in a position to pay anywhere from $1,000 to $1,500 a week for testing,” he said.
Early on, Cahoon said Friendship Manor also had issues securing PPE.
“For the first month of two, it was pretty grim,” he said. The increased cost of hand sanitizer also added a financial burden.
Cases
Cahoon said he felt lucky that there were no positive cases among residents at Friendship Manor and only two members of the staff had a positive result.
“Thankfully the surveillance testing caught them quickly and limited any chance of it spreading,” Cahoon said.
Shea said they did not have a single case among residents and only seven staff members tested positive.
“And I believe it was all because of our protocols that were put in place,” she said.
James said over the course of the year, there were 25 positive cases among employees and eight residents were diagnosed with coronavirus.
“Over the year’s time we certainly haven’t been COVID free,” James said. “But we’ve been really fortunate, unlike other organizations and facilities that had many, many more.”
And it’s a testament to the residents and staff “who have gone above and beyond,” James said.
In January, Pheasant Wood Center in Peterborough confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak resulted in the death of 12 residents, 32 positive cases among residents and two positive cases among staff. Also in January, Jaffrey Rehabilitation Nursing Center reported only two residents and four staff had tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Vaccine
Shea said 97 percent of the 60-plus residents at Scott-Farrar have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with only four opting not to. Among the staff, which is close to 100, about 70 percent were vaccinated.
“I wish it was everyone’s comfort level,” Shea said. “But we’ll do our best to help protect everybody. It gives us a little more confidence they’ll be safe.”
Cahoon said all but one of Friendship Manor’s 20 residents and 60 percent of the 16-person staff were vaccinated.
James said 99 percent of residents have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and the employee participation was just under 70 percent. While James would have liked to see the number of employees vaccinated higher, he understands it was a personal choice. Regardless, the level of vaccination is encouraging.
“It gives us hope and a reason for optimism,” James said.
Moving forward
Cahoon’s biggest question is what the steps forward will look like now that those who chose to get the vaccine are past their 14-day window after the second dose and considered fully vaccinated.
Recently, Friendship Manor began allowing up to two visitors in a room and residents can go for a ride with family, but not visit homes.
“We have families asking when can mom come to my house for diner?” Cahoon said.
He’s hopeful things will continue to open up more.
“It’s not the end yet, but it looks like it may be in sight,” Cahoon said.
James said in no way are they out of the woods, but feels grateful with how well things were handled.
“It really has us feeling pretty good about how we’ve weathered the storm so far,” he said. And he can see the light at the end of the tunnel. “I will be thrilled when we can take another step toward where things were before March of last year,” James said.
He said they’ve learned a lot about what needs to happen to keep everyone at RiverMead safe during a global health crisis.
“There was no playbook before, no guidelines for what to do, so we were finding our way through,” James said.
As of March 4, visitors were once again allowed back in Scott-Farrar and on March 11 visitors could go to individual rooms two at a time. That’s a huge step after a long year.
“I’m really thankful that it seems like the worst is behind us,” Shea said.
