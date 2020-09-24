Ingredients

  • 2 chicken breasts
  • 4 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 Tbsp Baklouti Green Chili olive oil
  • 4 Tbsp Attar Monadnock Maple BBQ blend
  • 4 Tbsp ketchup
  • 1 Tbsp Col. Pabst Worcestershire sauce​ ​​

Instructions

Place chicken and above ingredients in a saucepan and cook breasts on medium-high (until there is no pink in the middle). When cooked through, use a fork and shred chicken. Let the chicken sit and marinate in sauce for another 5 to 10 minutes on low to absorb all of the delicious flavors. ​This recipe is a quick-cook recipe. You can certainly put all of the above ingredients in a slow cooker and cook on high for 3 to 4 hours.