Ingredients
- 2 chicken breasts
- 4 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2 Tbsp Baklouti Green Chili olive oil
- 4 Tbsp Attar Monadnock Maple BBQ blend
- 4 Tbsp ketchup
- 1 Tbsp Col. Pabst Worcestershire sauce
Instructions
Place chicken and above ingredients in a saucepan and cook breasts on medium-high (until there is no pink in the middle). When cooked through, use a fork and shred chicken. Let the chicken sit and marinate in sauce for another 5 to 10 minutes on low to absorb all of the delicious flavors. This recipe is a quick-cook recipe. You can certainly put all of the above ingredients in a slow cooker and cook on high for 3 to 4 hours.