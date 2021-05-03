Natalia Blanchard of Nelson and Lucca Pozzi of Windham, Vt., have been awarded scholarships by The Monadnock Folklore Society for the first quarter of 2021.
The Johnny Trombly Scholarship supports and encourages young musicians interested in playing piano or other instruments for traditional New England dance music, an American dance music form that includes contra-dance and square dance music.
Blanchard started her music career in the Nelson Strings program at Nelson School. She has played the fiddle for four years. She takes voice lessons, loves reading, hiking, biking and camp, and is interested in foraging and plant and animal identification. Blanchard will be studying with Becky Tracy of Brattleboro.
Pozzi plays piano and ukulele. He has been taking music lessons for seven years studying jazz, classical and traditional dance music. Besides playing music, he also enjoys composing music, constructing and riding on mountain bike trails. Pozzi will be studying piano and hopes to attend the Traditional Youth Camp put on by the Brattleboro Music Center.
The Johnny Trombly Scholarship is open to residents of Cheshire, Sullivan or Hillsborough Counties in New Hampshire, the Upper Connecticut River Valley, and Windham County, Vermont.
Quarterly scholarships will be awarded until the annual scholarship fund is exhausted. Remaining deadlines are July 1, Oct. 1 and Jan. 1.
The Monadnock Folklore Society is a nonprofit organization that concerts, dances, dance teams and scholarships. For information or an application, go to monadnockfolk.org.