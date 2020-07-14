Families are invited for a day of magic and imagination at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture’s 11th annual Fairy House Day.
The Monadnock Center’s grounds at 19 Grove St. in downtown Peterborough will be open on Saturday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for children of all ages to explore and discover fairy houses, fairy doors and magical places.
Participants are encouraged to wear their best fairy finery and engage in a summer’s day of exploring the world of fairies. Natural materials will be available for guests to build a fairy house on the grounds. Visitors are invited to bring a picnic lunch. Goody bags with a fairy wand, activities and coloring pages will be offered.
Fairy House Day is free, and all are welcome. The center says this event is suitable for children ages 2 and up. All children must be accompanied by an adult. An outdoor event, Fairy House Day will be held rain or shine.
The center’s main building will be open for restroom facilities only. Face masks are required to enter the main building.
Guests are asked to respect social distancing while exploring the grounds in search of the fairy houses. Children under the age of 3 are not required to wear a face mask, the center says.
For more information or directions, visit the center’s website at MonadnockCenter.org or call 603-924-3235.