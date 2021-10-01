agate MLB scores Oct 1, 2021 Oct 1, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save American LeagueEastTeam;W;L;Pct;GB Tampa Bay;98;61;.616;—NY Yankees;91;68;.572;7.0Boston;89;70;.560;9.0Toronto;88;71;.553;10.0Baltimore;52;107;.327;46.0CentralTeam;W;L;Pct;GBChi White Sox;92;67;.579;—Cleveland;77;81;.487;14.5Detroit;76;83;.478;16.0Kansas City;73;86;.459;19.0Minnesota;71;88;.447;21.0WestTeam;W;L;Pct;GBHouston;93;66;.585;—Seattle;89;70;.560;4.0Oakland;85;74;.535;8.0LA Angels;75;84;.472;18.0Texas;59;100;.371;34.0National LeagueEastTeam;W;L;Pct;GBAtlanta;85;72;.538;—Philadelphia;81;78;.509;5.0NY Mets;76;82;.478;9.5Miami;65;94;.409;21.0Washington;65;94;.409;21.0CentralTeam;W;L;Pct;GBMilwaukee;95;64;.597;—St. Louis;89;70;.560;6.0Cincinnati;81;77;.513;13.5Chi Cubs;69;90;.434;26.0Pittsburgh;59;100;.371;36.0 WestTeam;W;L;Pct;GBSan Francisco;105;54;.660;—LA Dodgers;103;56;.648;2.0San Diego;78;81;.491;27.0Colorado;73;85;.462;31.5Arizona;50;109;.314;55.0THURSDAY'S SCORESSt. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3Texas 7, LA Angels 6Chi Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0Baltimore 6, Boston 2NY Yankees 6, Toronto 2Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2NY Mets 12, Miami 3Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3Detroit 10, Minnesota 7Cleveland 6, Kansas City 1San Francisco 5, Arizona 4LA Dodgers 8, San Diego 3TODAY'S GAMESCincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, 7:05 p.m.Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.NY Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.Detroit at Chi White Sox, 8:10 p.m.Chi Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.LA Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Tickets on sale soon! Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOnly 73 southern resident orcas exist in the wild. Scientists just discovered that 3 of them are pregnantArrest made in concert attack that left Keene woman temporarily paralyzedCity employee charges mayoral candidate with stalkingLinda Evangelista says CoolSculpting 'disfigured' her. Here's what experts say about the procedure.Hundred Nights defends stance on guests, employees on sex-offender registry.Keene runners take top spots in DeMar half marathonArea schools: Recent vandalism likely inspired by social mediaKeene High School threat found to be false alarmWinchester names new police chief, to start Oct. 4Proposed 59-unit development in Rindge nearing final approval Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No