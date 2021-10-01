American League

East

Team;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;98;61;.616;—

NY Yankees;91;68;.572;7.0

Boston;89;70;.560;9.0

Toronto;88;71;.553;10.0

Baltimore;52;107;.327;46.0

Central

Team;W;L;Pct;GB

Chi White Sox;92;67;.579;—

Cleveland;77;81;.487;14.5

Detroit;76;83;.478;16.0

Kansas City;73;86;.459;19.0

Minnesota;71;88;.447;21.0

West

Team;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;93;66;.585;—

Seattle;89;70;.560;4.0

Oakland;85;74;.535;8.0

LA Angels;75;84;.472;18.0

Texas;59;100;.371;34.0

National League

East

Team;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;85;72;.538;—

Philadelphia;81;78;.509;5.0

NY Mets;76;82;.478;9.5

Miami;65;94;.409;21.0

Washington;65;94;.409;21.0

Central

Team;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;95;64;.597;—

St. Louis;89;70;.560;6.0

Cincinnati;81;77;.513;13.5

Chi Cubs;69;90;.434;26.0

Pittsburgh;59;100;.371;36.0

West

Team;W;L;Pct;GB

San Francisco;105;54;.660;—

LA Dodgers;103;56;.648;2.0

San Diego;78;81;.491;27.0

Colorado;73;85;.462;31.5

Arizona;50;109;.314;55.0

THURSDAY'S SCORES

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3

Texas 7, LA Angels 6

Chi Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

Baltimore 6, Boston 2

NY Yankees 6, Toronto 2

Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2

NY Mets 12, Miami 3

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

Detroit 10, Minnesota 7

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 1

San Francisco 5, Arizona 4

LA Dodgers 8, San Diego 3

TODAY'S GAMES

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

NY Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chi White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

LA Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

