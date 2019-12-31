A parade of presidential candidates through the region intensified as the year went on, with the 2020 first-in-the-nation presidential primary bringing equal parts of surprise and stasis. For the Democrats, the big names — Biden, Sanders and Warren — have been challenged by candidates who entered the fray as relative unknowns, such as Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard and Tom Steyer. As the New Hampshire primary approaches, the campaigns have been getting even more frantic for traction in the key first primary state.