Today I wanted to share a great meditation I love doing early in the morning to increase my awareness and feel thankfulness in my heart.
First, take some long deep breaths. Feel the air through your nose and expanding your belly as you breathe in and as you breathe out. Feel the air move out of your stomach, noticing the belly button move inward and pushing the air all the way out through your nose. You can close your eyes if possible when doing this. Take five deep breaths.
Second, open your eyes and look at your hands. Notice all the details on your hands; the lines, any rough patches, exploring your fingers one at a time. Looking at the front and back of each of your hands, exploring each little detail you see. Feel your hands, explore and notice. Be in the moment with your hands.
Next think of all the amazing things you’ve been able to explore because you have hands; loved ones you’ve touched, playing in the sand, holding hands with your children, eating food, touching different materials, working with your hands to create something, swimming in water etc. … this is a very personal exploration, so whatever thoughts come up is perfect for you. Notice how you feel as you think of these situations you’ve been able to explore with your hands. Take a deep in-breath and out-breath.
For me I started feeling a tingling sensation physically and emotionally. I started feeling thankful, because I realized my hands are such a huge part of exploring the world and giving me so many amazing adventures.
I am typing my stories to share with you with my hands so you may find inner peace and joy and I’m very thankful for that. So enjoy exploring your hands and feeling inner joy, you deserve to feel peace within. Remember peace starts with you.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman writes from Keene. She has been helping people to incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives, so that they feel happier and more peaceful. A former model and actress, she writes, teaches and speaks about mindfulness to adults and children. Visit her blog at www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.