The average person has about 48.6 thoughts per minute, according to the Laboratory of Neuro Imaging at the University of Southern California. That adds up to a total of 70,000 thoughts per day. That’s crazy, right? Your thoughts consist of positive thoughts and some less helpful thoughts. Now positive thoughts in your brain are good to have, however self-destructive thoughts are not helpful and they cause a lot of suffering in humans. So let’s use a daily mindfulness practice to discover what thoughts pop up in your mind.
Take a deep breath in and a deep breath out. Notice that airflow right now. Do this until you start to feel calmer. Most people need at least 3 to 5 minutes. Keep focusing on your breath to relax you and slow you down. So what happens as you move throughout your day: First you get a trigger, which causes an emotion and between the trigger and emotion is a thought. Following your breath can help you slow down and discover your thoughts so you can decide to either keep the thought, because you like it or if it’s not a helpful thought you now have a chance to restructure it.
Let me give you an example: You are at the airport waiting for your flight, next you read a plane just crashed in South America. You start to feel anxious. So what happened? You got triggered, between reading the article and your anxiety came a thought. Which was: “My plane might crash!” That caused anxiety. The thought came so fast, you didn’t have time to catch it. Mindfulness will allow you to catch it and restructure it. So take some deep breaths in and out. Focus on the inhale and exhale. Keep doing it until you start to feel calmer. Now, notice your thoughts. Once you’ve calmed yourself, you can change your thought to something more beneficial like: “Well, not a lot of planes crash every day, this happens once in a blue moon, I will be fine flying out today.”
Mindfulness helps you manage your thoughts better. This way you decide what thoughts feel right for you.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman writes from Keene. She has been helping people to incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives, so that they feel happier and more peaceful. A former model and actress, she writes, teaches and speaks about mindfulness to adults and children. Visit her blog at www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.