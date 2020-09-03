When Michael Remy began a college internship at C&S Wholesale Grocers, he thought it would be a great summer job, and planned to work in a larger city after graduation.
This year, at the age of 30, he was named a senior director for the company, which has its headquarters in Keene and several warehouses and offices around the country.
“The culture and the people are awesome,” Remy says. “I just really enjoyed it, and I couldn’t find a reason to leave.”
He was hired into a full-time role at C&S after graduating from Babson College with a bachelor’s degree in business management. He spent more than four years traveling for the company before buying a home in Keene, where he chose to extend his entrepreneurial skills to local organizations and city government. He now serves on boards for Monadnock United Way and the Keene Young Professionals Network and is on a Promote the Region task force hosted by the Chamber of Commerce in Keene.
This year, he was sworn in as an at-large member of the City Council and a member of the Planning Board. On the Council, he is a member of the Finance, Organization and Personnel committee.
“I wanted to get involved in the city somehow, and when I was looking around, it seemed like the best possible way to get involved and have an impact,” he says about running for city government.
He says he enjoys living in the Monadnock Region and is driven to keep it a good place to live. This drive, and what others describe as generosity with his talents, is what earned Remy recognition as a Business Journal Trendsetter.
His nominators applaud him for volunteering his time in ways aimed at benefitting the region. Nikki Sauber, impact and investment manager for Monadnock United Way, notes that many people choose to leave the area where they grew up.
“He’s not only sticking around, but he’s investing in more ways than one,” Sauber says.
For Monadnock United Way, the local chapter of a national nonprofit that aims to improve communities through fundraising and other support, Remy is on the board of directors and is chairman of the Impact and Evaluation Committee. Sauber says he has been helpful in determining how the organization can invest in effective initiatives.
“That kind of work isn’t for everybody,” Sauber notes. “It takes a smart kind of person who is comfortable with digging into research and data and things that maybe aren’t intuitive for everybody else.” She calls Remy a “spreadsheet whiz.”
“I commend Mike for choosing to use his intellect to serve our region’s nonprofits,” she says. “In a world where he could volunteer his time in any which way, he chooses to continue using critical thinking skills and organizing spreadsheets.”
Remy’s other Trendsetter nominator, Michael Giacomo, is a Keene city councilor for Ward 3 and president of the Keene Young Professionals Network, for which Remy is on the board of directors and is chairman of the membership and events committees.
Giacomo says Remy worked “almost singlehandedly” with a software developer to create a new app for the young professionals’ organization.
“He’s just one of those guys, you get him on board, you know he’s going to give you 100%,” Giacomo says.
Remy grew up in Westmoreland, where he attended kindergarten through eighth grade before entering Keene High School. He says his drive to be involved in his community dates back to elementary school.
By age 13, he held his first job — a weekend gig at the now-closed High Hopes Orchard in Westmoreland. He remembers wanting a job and having to obtain written permission from his school to work at his young age. He fondly recalls duties such as apple polishing and overseeing an apple slingshot game, in which players won a free pie and other prizes for hitting a target.
By high school, his career goal was to help small businesses grow and be more successful. At C&S, though a large company, he enjoys being able to see the results of his efforts.
“I work with people to solve a problem in a creative way, and the company’s open to trying it, usually,” he says. “You can make changes pretty quickly, which isn’t common in large businesses.”
After being hired at C&S, he worked in finance and analytical roles in several states, including Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland and Florida, before returning to Keene, where he has worked in corporate development and finance operations. He was promoted to senior director of operational network strategy this year.
He says he learned many of his skills with spreadsheets at C&S.
“It’s not as math-based as people think,” he says. “It’s more of a logic thing than a math thing.”
Sauber, of Monadnock United Way, calls Remy “incredibly modest.”
“I don’t think he realizes how smart and talented he is, or if he does, he certainly doesn’t like to play it up,” she says. “He’s not braggadocious. He’s just a genuinely good guy.” T
Gena Mangiaratti writes from Brattleboro, Vermont.