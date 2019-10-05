Virginia A. West
On Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, Virginia West, 64, of Keene, passed away at her home.
She was born Oct. 11, 1954, in Keene, the daughter of Bernard and Barbara Colburn. She was a 1972 graduate of Keene High School.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who loved to spend time with her family. Music was her passion, whether she was singing in a Lions Club production, karaoke or just enjoying special musical moments with family and friends.
Gini touched many lives, but was very proud of her time at MCVP. Her caring spirit was what drove her to reach out to those in the community who were hurting and in need.
Gini had a very strong faith in God and was a matriarch to her family. This is what brought her through many difficult times in her own life and what gave her the ability to relate to so many people. She was always willing to give to others and to pour out unconditional love to all that knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Gary West; her children: Heidi Jo Hale and her husband, Scott, Robin Lee Scott and her husband, John, and Nicholas Todd Rollins and his wife, Crystal; her grandchildren, Steven Hale, Montana Hale, Whitney Hale, Jessica Scott, Emily Mastrianni, Savannah Scott, Rachel Scott, Darryn Hendricks, Nicholas Rollins II and Elissa Rollins; great-grandchildren, Liam Scott Hale, Skylar Hale and Graham Jay Mastrianni; brother, David Colburn; sisters, Tamara Ploskunak, Bethany Roy and her husband, Gordon, and Linda Lynch and her husband, Jeffrey, along with several nieces, nephews and step-children and extended family members.
A celebration of Gini’s life will be held on what would’ve been her 65th birthday, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be a “Time of Remembrance” at 3 p.m. We will also host a celebration of life event that evening from 5-10 p.m. at the Dublin Room, located at 401 Winchester St., Keene. Virginia touched many lives and we welcome all to join us in honoring her memory.
