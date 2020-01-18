Thomas E. Dorman
On Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, Thomas E. “Tom” Dorman, 83, of Keene, passed away peacefully at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, surrounded by the love and support of his family.
He was born Feb. 20, 1936, in Jamestown, N.Y., the son of David W and Margaret (Rynalski) Dorman. He was a 1954 graduate of Pine Valley High School in Cherry Creek, N.Y., and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Rochester. For many years he worked for Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford, Conn., as an engineer.
On Aug. 1, 1959, he married the love of his life, Diantha Babcock. The two shared more than 60 wonderful years together.
Tom was devoted to his family and his faith. He and Diantha were active members in their church both in Connecticut and in Keene. When they lived in South Windsor, Conn., they were members of the Rockville United Methodist Church, and he served as a trustee and member of the choir. After moving to Keene in 2000, they became active members of the United Church of Christ. He was a member of the vocal choir and the handbell choir at the church.
He loved spending time with his family and was always happy to have time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed being in the outdoors; fishing and playing golf. Tom was also an avid animal lover and shared his home with many pets throughout the years.
He is survived by his wife, Diantha Dorman; two sons, Thomas Dorman Theara and his partner, Matthew Holms, and Dean Dorman and his wife, Jan McGonagle; grandchildren Christian Thomas Theara, Anna Jessie Dorman, Maxwell Thomas Dorman and Jonathan Ha Joon Dorman; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. He is also survived by his beloved four-legged companion Mandy.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at the United Church of Christ in Keene, 23 Central Square, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. There will be no calling hours. Tom’s family will remember him in a private ceremony for burial.
For those who wish to remember Tom through a memorial contribution, the family suggests contributions be made to the United Church of Christ in Keene, 23 Central Square, Keene 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.