On Saturday, July 17, Nancy (Messer) Sandahl and her daughter, Heidi Davis, will have a Celebration of Life for Thelma Messer, who passed away last July.
We’ll start at The Union Church at 998 Route 12 in East Westmoreland at 1 p.m. for a Service of Remembrance, followed by a Celebration of Life gathering from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Park Hill Meeting House on Route 63.
We look forward to having you share stories about Thelma, born and raised in town, and who would have turned 100 this year on July 12.