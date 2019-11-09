Terry L. (Lawrence) Buffum
Terry L. (Lawrence) Buffum, 74, a resident of Keene, passed away at her home on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
She was born March 24, 1945, in Keene, the daughter of Leonard and Joyce (Benoit) Lawrence.
She worked for many years for Fast Friends; working with animals was one of her passions. Even after her retirement, she volunteered and even fostered animals through the programs that they offer. Over the years she opened her home to many four-legged companions. She also worked as a school bus driver in Cheshire County for 25 years.
Terry loved to surround herself with people she cared about. Saturday morning breakfasts at Jeanne’s Family Diner were some of her favorite times with her friends. She also cherished the time she spent with her family, especially traveling to Florida to visit her sister. She also enjoyed working on craft projects such as quilting and working on jigsaw puzzles. She loved to decorate her home with color and always added a little “sparkle” to anything that she could.
She is survived by her daughters, Denise Lachance and her husband, Mike, and Michelle St. Pierre; grandchildren Michael St. Pierre, Jessica Jewett, Zachary Lazzaro and Katie St. Pierre; great-grandchildren Jason, Jacob, Brayden, Aaron and Elise; her brothers Dana Lawrence and his wife, Sieglinde, and Gary Lawrence and his wife, Linda; her sisters Lynn Curley and her husband, PJ, and Kathy Karanko and her husband, Larry; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. She is also survived by the family of her late husband, Richard R. Buffum Jr.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 1:15 p.m. in Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St. Keene, on Tuesday. Those attending the services are encouraged to wear a little “sparkle” in memory of Terry.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Fast Friends Greyhound Rescue, P.O. Box 10093, Swanzey 03446.
