Susan M. (Nye) Bardwell, 64, of Swanzey and formerly of Winchester, passed away on July 1, 2021. She passed peacefully in the familiar surroundings of her home after a brief period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey. www.cheshirefamilyfh.com
Find stories, a resource guide for parents and recordings of our virtual listening sessions here!
It's Back! Enter a photo of your patriotic pets in the Pet Palooza Independence Day contest!
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Medical helicopter called to crash scene on Route 9 in Stoddard
- Home on Keene's Court Street named to national historic register
- 10 resign from state's diversity panel over 'divisive concepts' law
- Students, community members protest 'divisive concepts' law Sunday in Keene
- Keene State, students reach settlement in use-of-force incident
- Jaffrey motorcyclist dies in Peterborough crash Saturday afternoon
- $61M contract approved for new Brattleboro-Hinsdale bridge
- Revamped Keene Pumpkin Festival in the works for 2022
- Daniel L. Earley
- Walpole cancer survivor leads local Prouty fundraiser
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
No subscription necessary