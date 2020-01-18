Stephen A. Nicholson
Stephen A. Nicholson, 63, a resident of Swanzey and formerly of Winchester, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. He passed away unexpectedly while sleeping, in the comfort of his home with the love of his wife near.
Stephen was born on Aug. 23, 1956, in Gloversville, N.Y., the son of the late Patricia (Gifford) and Gordon H. Nicholson. He was educated locally and graduated from Thayer High School in Winchester, Class of 1974. He furthered his education at N.H. Technical College in Manchester and obtained an engineering and technology certificate through the Monadnock Training Council Inc. in 1976.
He was employed by Markem Imaje, working there for the last 33 years in engineering and repair.
On Aug. 5, 1978, he exchanged vows with his soulmate and love of his life, Kathy A. Hodgman. On Aug. 5, 2014, he renewed those precious vows with Kathy in Ashuelot.
After being an athlete himself — playing baseball in high school — he was involved in many athletics, playing on the Men’s Softball League in Keene for many years, and coaching many Junior Olympic girls’ softball teams, such as the Keene Crickets and Keene Eclipse. He enjoyed NASCAR and was on a local pit crew team for Todd Patenaude, Ted Brown and Roy Blake. He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and the N.Y. Giants. He was a justice of the peace and adored his precious pup Scotti.
He was a man with a huge heart who loved his family very deeply. He was reserved and private but also well-respected within the community, and cared very much about enjoying life. He was very loving and caring and always willing to help others.
Mr. Nicholson is survived by his loving wife, Kathy A. Nicholson, of Swanzey; his daughter, Ashlee Nicholson and her fiance, Joe Campbell of Swanzey; his siblings, Sterling Nicholson and his wife, Debra, of Swanzey, Karen Hoffman and her husband, Glen, of Florida, Russell Nicholson and his wife, Melissa, of Vermont, and Tina Clark and her husband, Fran, of Rhode Island; brothers-in-law Donald Hodgman of Swanzey and Peter Hodgman of Winchester; his stepsister, Shannon Amlaw and her husband, Matt, of Keene; his grandson, Landon Hurst of Swanzey; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his stepmother, Carol Ann Clark.
In keeping with Stephen's wishes, all services are private. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Stephen A. Nicholson to: Fast Friends, 14 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey 03446; or Greater Keene Women's Softball Association, P.O. Box 170, Keene 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey.