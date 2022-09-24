Sophie Anastasia Dyshlevich passed away peacefully on Sept. 13, 2022, after a long illness. Her final days were spent with friends and family members who she had touched throughout her memorable life.
Sophie grew up in Keene and attended Keene public schools, graduating from Keene High School. Sophie was a gifted athlete playing field hockey, basketball and softball. She was the KHS Sharby Award-winner for outstanding female athlete in 1956. She continued her love of sports and later in life took up Pickleball. Sophie was an avid Patriots fan.
Sophie spent many years living in Wellesley, Mass., and working in the Greater Boston Area. She was employed by Honeywell Corp. during the early years of computers. Throughout her time in the computer industry, Sophie was a programmer, systems analyst and department head during her very successful career. After retirement Sophie returned to the area, living in Westmoreland and Keene.
Sophie will be remembered as a good friend, career person, dog lover, sports enthusiast and wonderful aunt to her nieces and nephew. As children, her nieces and nephew could not wait to see what Aunt Sophie got them for Christmas! It was always special.
Sophie was pre-deceased by her father, John Dyshlevich, her mother, Janet Richards, and step-father Edwin Richards. She is survived by lifelong companion, Linda Cournoyer; her nephew Dana Bourassa and his wife, Doreen; nieces Kim McDonnell and her husband, Joe (deceased), Shelley Pangonis and her husband, Tom, and Terri Healy and her long-term partner Mark Reade; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at The Pub, 131 Winchester St., Keene, on Friday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Sophie’s name to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Sophie, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
