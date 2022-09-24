Sophie Anastasia Dyshlevich

Sophie Anastasia Dyshlevich passed away peacefully on Sept. 13, 2022, after a long illness. Her final days were spent with friends and family members who she had touched throughout her memorable life.

Sophie grew up in Keene and attended Keene public schools, graduating from Keene High School. Sophie was a gifted athlete playing field hockey, basketball and softball. She was the KHS Sharby Award-winner for outstanding female athlete in 1956. She continued her love of sports and later in life took up Pickleball. Sophie was an avid Patriots fan.

