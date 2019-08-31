Ronald J. Menard Sr.
Ronald J. Menard Sr., 78, a resident of Winchester, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.
Ron was born July 10, 1941, in Winchendon, Mass., the son of Arthur and Rose (Baril) Menard. He worked for many years at Temple-Stewart and then for Whitney Brothers. On May 17, 1975, he married the love of his life, Christy Collins.
Ron was devoted to his family and loved to spend time with them, especially his children and grandchildren. He believed in the value of hard work and in the importance of giving back to the community. Ron was an avid animal lover and treasured the bonds he made with the various four-legged companions that shared his home throughout the years. He also enjoyed watching sporting events, especially the Patriots and Red Sox.
He is survived by his wife, Christy; his sons, Ronald J. Menard Jr. and his wife, Elaine, and Kevin Menard and his wife, Tammy; his daughter, Doreen Potter; grandchildren, Jon, Katie, Chris, Brendan, Alex, Thomas and Evan; his sister, Norma Herk and her husband, Onnie; his sisters-in-law, Anne Collins, Margaret Antosiewicz and her husband, Joe, and Carmen Menard; his brother-in-law, Robert Collins; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. He is predeceased by his son-in-law, David Potter, and his brother, Raymond Menard.
A celebration of Ron’s life will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St. Keene, from 1 to 3 p.m. There will be a brief memorial service at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kingsbury Center for Cancer Care, 580 Court St. Keene 03431.
