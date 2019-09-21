Ronald E. Bergeron Sr.
Ronald Edward Bergeron Sr., 82, of St. Augustine, Fla., passed away Aug. 26, 2019, at the Bailey Family Center for Caring, with his family by his side.
Born and raised in Keene, he was the son of Edward and Lillian Bergeron. Ronald served his country for four years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
After the military he worked as an electronics technician for Sylvania Electronics for six years. He then went on to open a restaurant, the Hitching Post, which he owned and operated for many years. For a brief time Ron worked at a state park as a security guard for the state of New Hampshire.
Ron moved to Florida to be closer to his parents, where he bought the Nocturne Motel. He loved fishing, hunting, renovating for others and was an avid NASCAR fan. He was a devoted husband and loving father, brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Freda Bergeron; a son, Ronald Bergeron Jr. and his wife, Sue; a brother, Dennis Bergeron and his wife, Sharon; a sister, Pat Toutloff; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Bergeron Sr., in 1994.
A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Keene, with a reception to follow at Papagallos Restaurant. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.