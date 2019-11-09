Robert C. Goodale Jr.
Robert C. Goodale Jr., 80, a lifelong resident of Swanzey, passed away with family by his side on Nov. 3, 2019, at the Jack Byrne Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
He was born in Keene Nov. 13, 1938, the son of the late Anna E. (Johnson) and Robert C. Goodale Sr. He attended area schools and graduated from Keene High School with the Class of 1956.
On March 23, 1957, Bob married Sally Ann Phipps. Together they created a beautiful family, in a home built by Bob, where they made many wonderful memories before her passing in 2001.
Bob married Patricia (Shea) Bell at the home in Swanzey. They enjoyed trips together to their Florida home and dining out.
Out of high school, Bob worked for Wheeler & Taylor Dairy as a milk delivery man. He grew his skills in construction and was employed by Emile J. Legere as Emile’s right-hand man. He later went into business for himself. He also worked for Solvall Engineering and, prior to retirement, Bob was employed as a maintenance technician at Schleicher and Schuell.
Bob was actively involved in the First Congregational Church in Swanzey. He was also a member of the Elks and dedicated himself to serving as a volunteer firefighter for the Swanzey Fire Department.
Whether construction or gardening, Bob was extremely meticulous in his work. He was always working outside around his home or tending to his plants. He enjoyed summers at his cottage and boating on Island Pond and winters in Florida. Bob will be remembered for being a true family man and the best father anyone could ask for.
Bob will be dearly missed by his wife, Patricia Bell of Swanzey; sons Alan Goodale of Swanzey and Dale Goodale of East Alstead; stepchildren Timothy Bell of Swanzey and Kathy Bell of Houston; step-daughter-in-law Susan Bell of Swanzey; step-grandchildren Girard Bell of Swanzey and Dylan Bell of Swanzey; sister Alice Barrows and her husband, Roland, of Swanzey; and nephews Keith Goodale of West Swanzey, Jonathan Barrows of Keene and Andrew Barrows of New Ipswich.
He was predeceased by his first wife: Sally Goodale; an infant son, Darrell Goodale; stepson Michael Bell; and brother Lawrence Goodale.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert C. Goodale Jr.’s name to the Swanzey Fire Department, P.O. Box 10009, Swanzey 03446; or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago 60601 (www.alz.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.