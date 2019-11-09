Philip W. Whitten
Philip W. Whitten, 84, a resident of Stoddard, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, surrounded by the love and support of his family.
He was born at home in Gilsum Jan. 19, 1935, the son of Walter and Lottie (Howard) Whitten. On June 21, 1963, he married the love of his life, Jane Olson.
In 1957, Philip was involved in a tragic motor vehicle accident that left him a paraplegic. After a year of rehabilitation, he returned to working. He worked for Frederick Farrar Electrical Motors, then ventured out with his own dump truck and plow, subcontracting for road work with the state of New Hampshire and various companies. Later, he owned a gun shop until his retirement following a heart attack.
Philip loved to be outdoors; hunting, fishing and camping were some of his favorite activities, as well as snowmobiling and boating. He also enjoyed country music.
He is survived by his wife, Jane, and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. He is also survived by his four-legged companion, his cat Shadow. He was predeceased by his sisters, Janice Mooney and Jean Clark.
Philip will be remembered in a graveside ceremony in the Centennial Cemetery in Gilsum in the spring of 2020. This service will be announced as the date draws closer.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey 03446; or to the charity of one’s choice.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St. Keene, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.